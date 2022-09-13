"Sooooo proud of Christine": Sister Wives fans support Christine after she decided to leave Kody in Season 17 premiere 

TLC's Sister Wives Season 17 premiered with episode 1 on Sunday, September 11 and it upped the ante with tons of confrontations and heated arguments that revolved around Kody and Christine.

Kody and Christine's 25-year-long marriage was in danger after she asked him to move out. While viewers expected there to be some drama between the couple, they didn't expect to see Kody lash out at Christine in front of the other sister wives. Upon watching what unfolded, fans supported Christine on her decision to divorce Kody.

Blue @wilmingtonblue1 #SisterWives Sooooo proud of Christine!!!! I hope that Meri and Janelle wake up… Worried he wouldn’t have access to his kids and didn’t go to his own daughters surgery….. #kodybrownsucks Sooooo proud of Christine!!!! I hope that Meri and Janelle wake up… Worried he wouldn’t have access to his kids and didn’t go to his own daughters surgery….. #kodybrownsucks #SisterWives

Christine revealed that she decided to end things after a conversation with Kody that happened months ago. The Sister Wife star added that Kody claimed that he wasn't attracted to her anymore, and neither did he want to get intimate with her. Post this conversation, Christine decided it was best that Kody and she didn't sleep in the same room and moved his belongings to the garage.

When Kody decided to go and talk to Christine, things didn't go as planned. He outright denied all the claims she made and shrugged his shoulders.

Christine shared that she didn't feel safe with Kody in Sister Wives premiere

After Christine called out Kody for shrugging his shoulders and denying her claims, he rebutted by saying that he just shrugged his shoulders, but didn't tell her it was over. In response, Christine told Kody:

"I don't want to be married to a guy who's just shrugging his shoulders when I'm asking him if we're going to have an intimate marriage."

Kody then went on to add that the lack of attraction he had towards Christine was because she didn't treat the rest of her sister wives well. Upon hearing this accusation, the Sister Wives star said:

"If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me then I just can't be myself. He's just not attracted to me. I can count on my hand how many times he told me I was beautiful, and I don't think that has anything to do with my sister wives"

Christine went on to add that she felt like Kody favored Robyn more and said that she had felt like a third wheel for years. Upon hearing Christine blame, Kody became furious with her. He started to lash out at her about the things he had done, the money he had spent and the things he had bought for her, including their home.

cattie mercury @icrygoodbye “I made the right decision because he’s not safe for me.” <— this is strength ladies! Know your worth and leave! So proud and happy for Christine #SisterWives “I made the right decision because he’s not safe for me.” <— this is strength ladies! Know your worth and leave! So proud and happy for Christine #SisterWives https://t.co/vM2pl4CJa1

The Sister Wives star was shocked to see Kody behave that way and during her confessional, she shared that leaving him was the right decision since she didn't feel safe enough him.

Fans who watched the entire situation unfold on their screens took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans stan Christine's decision to divorce Kody

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Christine was doing the right thing by divorcing Kody. Some also applauded Christine for walking out of the marriage to preserve her peace and happiness.

polly glocket @cantbuyuclass #TLC Watching Christine divorce Kody like a teacher disciplining a child is the best way to start my day. Christine has always been my favorite but I am genuinely shocked at her strength. I have chills #SisterWives Watching Christine divorce Kody like a teacher disciplining a child is the best way to start my day. Christine has always been my favorite but I am genuinely shocked at her strength. I have chills #SisterWives #TLC https://t.co/L1VIKADTpX

Cindy M. @Nyheartbreaker Christine left for her peace and happiness i wish the others would follow her lead #SisterWives Christine left for her peace and happiness i wish the others would follow her lead #SisterWives

Dawn mckinnie @Dawnmckinnie3 #SisterWives Christine was always my fav wife. Speaks up when needed. Meri confuses the life out me why she is there when he has total disregard for her #SisterWives Christine was always my fav wife. Speaks up when needed. Meri confuses the life out me why she is there when he has total disregard for her

Megan @FATAL5STAR I’m so excited for Christine and the journey she’s about to go on. I say she gets her own show (and a therapist). I want her to thrive! #SisterWives I’m so excited for Christine and the journey she’s about to go on. I say she gets her own show (and a therapist). I want her to thrive! #SisterWives

Teacherquit @teacherquit @tlc Make a show of just Christine and Janelle and I will watch #sisterwives again, but dealing with whiny Kody, Meri, and phony favorite wife is too much! @tlc Make a show of just Christine and Janelle and I will watch #sisterwives again, but dealing with whiny Kody, Meri, and phony favorite wife is too much!

Ashley McNeil @4EvAshleyNicole #tlc @TLC @TLC So happy for Christine! It’s so hard to walk away and she did it! This whole conversation is triggering, Kody is giving very manipulative . He’s playing victim and trying to control how she can leave. #sisterwives @TLC So happy for Christine! It’s so hard to walk away and she did it! This whole conversation is triggering, Kody is giving very manipulative . He’s playing victim and trying to control how she can leave. #sisterwives #tlc @TLC

Just Me @LMP2112 I’m so happy that Christine didn’t let Kody gaslight her. He’s like the king of gaslighting. #SisterWives I’m so happy that Christine didn’t let Kody gaslight her. He’s like the king of gaslighting. #SisterWives

Chris @Chris7813 The way Kody walked into Christine’s house fully prepared to gaslight her and but not prepared for her to calmly set herself free from him his nonsense is the happiness I needed. #SisterWives The way Kody walked into Christine’s house fully prepared to gaslight her and but not prepared for her to calmly set herself free from him his nonsense is the happiness I needed. #SisterWives

Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

