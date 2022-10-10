Create

"Kody really is a tool": Why are fans slamming the Sister Wives star in Season 17 Episode 5?

By Rachel Windsor
Modified Oct 10, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via @TLC)
Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via @TLC)

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new energy-packed episode on Sunday night and it was nothing short of dramatic. This week, Kody continued to be on the receiving end of hate from fans who didn't like his behavior.

Episode 5 of Sister Wives Season 17 featured a lot of new information being brought to light. Kody's other wives are now starting to have issues with his behavior towards them.

After Christine decided to separate from Kody for good and move to Utah, things seemed to be getting better for her. Sadly, things continued to remain difficult for Meri and Janelle.

Meri faces new challenges with the unexpected loss of her mom. #SisterWives starts now. https://t.co/jg8EU3QZz0

Janelle decided that after saving up over the past few years, it was time for her to build her own home. During that time, she needed a place to stay, and therefore decided to buy an RV and park it on the family's undeveloped land for a few months. When Kody heard about this, he wasn't happy about it.

Although he called himself the patriarch of his polyamorous marriage, fans claimed he didn't act like one when Janelle informed him that she wanted to move on to their undeveloped land in her RV for the time being. He told Janelle that she needed to ask the other wives for their permission if she wanted to squat on the land, even if it was just for a few months.

Kody's response and reaction to Janelle's decision didn't sit well with fans, who took to social media to slam him.

Kody really is a tool. Why he is now making Janelle ask everyone if she can use their lots when NO ONE is doing anything with their property?? #SisterWives

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Kody's reaction on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans condemn Kody for asking Janelle to seek permission to park her RV on their land

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kody for telling Janelle that she needed permission from Meri, Robyn and Christine to park on their empty land. They also questioned the fact that he called himself the patriarch of the family but still expected Janelle to get permission from the other wives.

Check out their reactions:

So Kody wants to be a patriarch but Janelle has to ask the other wives to put her trailer on their undeveloped land? #SisterWives https://t.co/YUao5LvRdi
#sisterwives Why does Janelle need permission From the other wives when shes the only one staying on Coyote's Pass? https://t.co/L2jl6lUd7j
Kody who would you need permission from? Meri does what you say, you do what Robyn says & Christine would support Janelle. Your angst is an exercise in futility & is only bcuz you’re trying to alienate Janelle. We see right through you. #SisterWives
I agree with Janelle, she doesn’t need anybody’s permission. The property belongs to the family. #sisterwives
I applaud Christine for standing up to Kody. She is no longer being submissive to him. Heck even Janelle isn't either. She went & bought an RV without his permission. The man is freaking out. Lol #SisterWives #TLC
Kody, why are you making a big deal about not wanting to stay in the RV because you'd be miserable?You're miserable having to be anywhere but Robyn's house. Drop the act, man. We all know you weren't at Janelle's before and you won't be at Janelle's now. 🙄#SisterWives
Janelle isn’t bothering anyone yet the others have their two cents to put in. Kody wanted to be the first one there with his favorite wife, Robyn. #SisterWives
Trying to understand how/why Janelle’s RV is a problem when literally nobody is in a rush to build bc Kody & Robyn are very comfortable in their corner of the woods 🙃 #sisterwives #tlc
#SisterWives Janelle: I have to move into a trailerRobyn:Meri:Christine:
You know Robyn isn't going to let Janelle put her RV on any of her property. Kody's name is on all of it, Robyn's name is on over 50% of it.And for whatever reason, Meri still believes that Kody cares about her opinion.#SisterWives
@realkodybrown how is is a polygamist marriage and you’re supposed to be the patriarch, why does Janelle need to ask Robyn and Meri’s permission on the land? If it isn’t paid off, it’s to it still EVERYBODY’S land? #SisterWives
Kody telling Janelle she needs to ask permission from her sister wives...lol #SisterWives https://t.co/aMQiqOld6M

Shouldn't Kody's crap be where Kody lives? Janelle's house isn't your storage facility, Kody.Sobbyn, be ready for more boxes!#SisterWives

Can we predict Kody won’t stay or even visit Janelle cause it’s too cramped in the trailer #SisterWives https://t.co/vP6LMYiRWD

Here's more on what happened this week on Sister Wives:

When Janelle told Kody that she had purchased an RV and wanted to park it on the family land, he was shocked. He told Janelle,

"We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time. I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”

But Janelle wasn't ready to listen to him. She was happy with her purchase and couldn't wait to live in it while her house got built. But what got her upset and angry was the fact that Kody wanted her to get permission from the other wives. He said:

"Just do me a huge favor. Let’s talk to each one of your sister wives and get their permission for every little aspect that we’re doing when it comes to the property.”
In times of joy, some #SisterWives wonder why they can't fight harder to fix whats been broken. https://t.co/eHhYwJIpnN

Janelle was disappointed and claimed that she had already had a conversation about it with the other wives, and they had agreed. The Sister Wives star said,

"This is typical Kody. He’s all on board for something and then he goes away for a couple of days and he comes back and he’s like, ‘Oh, my God, we have all these problems. I don’t need their permission. We’ve already agreed."

Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...