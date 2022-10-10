"Kody really is a tool": Why are fans slamming the Sister Wives star in Season 17 Episode 5?

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new energy-packed episode on Sunday night and it was nothing short of dramatic. This week, Kody continued to be on the receiving end of hate from fans who didn't like his behavior.
Episode 5 of Sister Wives Season 17 featured a lot of new information being brought to light. Kody's other wives are now starting to have issues with his behavior towards them.
After Christine decided to separate from Kody for good and move to Utah, things seemed to be getting better for her. Sadly, things continued to remain difficult for Meri and Janelle.
Janelle decided that after saving up over the past few years, it was time for her to build her own home. During that time, she needed a place to stay, and therefore decided to buy an RV and park it on the family's undeveloped land for a few months. When Kody heard about this, he wasn't happy about it.
Although he called himself the patriarch of his polyamorous marriage, fans claimed he didn't act like one when Janelle informed him that she wanted to move on to their undeveloped land in her RV for the time being. He told Janelle that she needed to ask the other wives for their permission if she wanted to squat on the land, even if it was just for a few months.
Kody's response and reaction to Janelle's decision didn't sit well with fans, who took to social media to slam him.
Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Kody's reaction on Sister Wives.
Sister Wives fans condemn Kody for asking Janelle to seek permission to park her RV on their land
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kody for telling Janelle that she needed permission from Meri, Robyn and Christine to park on their empty land. They also questioned the fact that he called himself the patriarch of the family but still expected Janelle to get permission from the other wives.
Check out their reactions:
Here's more on what happened this week on Sister Wives:
When Janelle told Kody that she had purchased an RV and wanted to park it on the family land, he was shocked. He told Janelle,
"We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time. I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
But Janelle wasn't ready to listen to him. She was happy with her purchase and couldn't wait to live in it while her house got built. But what got her upset and angry was the fact that Kody wanted her to get permission from the other wives. He said:
"Just do me a huge favor. Let’s talk to each one of your sister wives and get their permission for every little aspect that we’re doing when it comes to the property.”
Janelle was disappointed and claimed that she had already had a conversation about it with the other wives, and they had agreed. The Sister Wives star said,
"This is typical Kody. He’s all on board for something and then he goes away for a couple of days and he comes back and he’s like, ‘Oh, my God, we have all these problems. I don’t need their permission. We’ve already agreed."
Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.