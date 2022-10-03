How did the Sister Wives cast react to Christine leaving Kody in season 17 episode 4?

Tonight on Sister Wives (season 17 episode 4), Christine told her sister wives that she was leaving Kody and moving to Utah.

Everyone was shocked by the statement but had a hint that there was some turbulence in her and Kody's relationship. Christine decided that it was the right time to tell them about her decision so that Janelle, who was looking for a place to live, could rent her house when she moved.

Robyn was worried about the whole ordeal and said that the decision did not make any sense. She compared it to her own divorce in the past when she was not in polygamy, and stated that it was going to be tough for them to cope with the situation.

She felt that the entire thing could rock their plural marriage if they were not careful after separation from Christine.

Meri took her time to respond to the announcement and felt that she could not be a sister wife to Christine, since she was not married to Kody anymore. She felt that Christine was breaking the promise she made to all of them.

Meri said that she had not seen healthy examples of plural marriages breaking up. She now understood why Christine was so angry in Utah.

Janelle had some idea about the separation but did not know that Christine would move to a whole new state. She was worried about the kids' relationship being affected because of Christine's decision. She stated how Christine has been the front and centerback of her life for the past 30 years.

Janelle knew that Christine and Truely would never come back, despite her saying that she would celebrate the holidays with them.

Kody then pointed out that he wanted 50-50 custody of her daughter Truely but Christine said that he was not going to get it because he had not been involved in the kids' lives for a very long time.

Kody felt that Christine needed attention, which she did not get in a plural marriage. He announced patriarchy in the family again to regain the unity of the family.

Sister Wives fans blame Kody for the separation

Sister Wives fans blamed it all on Kody as he had disrespected Christine and his other wives in the past, which caused his marriage to fail. They felt that Kody did not even want to spend time with his kids anymore and were not impressed by his 'patriarchy' statement.

AlbertaB @ThisCraftyGal @TruthOfBravo Kody has zero intention of spending 50% of Truely’s time with her. He has a nanny for kids INSIDE his house! He’s not driving to Utah to pick up Trulely! #SisterWives @TruthOfBravo Kody has zero intention of spending 50% of Truely’s time with her. He has a nanny for kids INSIDE his house! He’s not driving to Utah to pick up Trulely! #SisterWives

Irene 🇬🇷🇦🇺🇺🇸 @igkouros Hearing Kody talk about patriarchy gave me the hibbie jibbies #SisterWives Hearing Kody talk about patriarchy gave me the hibbie jibbies #SisterWives

justme @Soshady34 Your inability to please 4 women is why you failed Kody! #sisterwives Your inability to please 4 women is why you failed Kody! #sisterwives

XB @DreamXWW He made their lives chaotic, unsettled, &made them take on the burdens of life alone (except for Robyn) while simultaneously making them feel like they had to answer to him. He compared them so they’d feel in competition with their #sisterwives He wasn’t cut out for this He made their lives chaotic, unsettled, &made them take on the burdens of life alone (except for Robyn) while simultaneously making them feel like they had to answer to him. He compared them so they’d feel in competition with their #sisterwives He wasn’t cut out for this

All is Well @AboveTheFrayNow

#SisterWives Of course Kody can only make sense of Christine leaving by thinking there's another guy.🙄 That's the only reason why she'd want to get "his stink off " Of course Kody can only make sense of Christine leaving by thinking there's another guy.🙄 That's the only reason why she'd want to get "his stink off " #SisterWives https://t.co/DqikVF5cy7

Janna Johnson @jannajohnson Kody talks about how his wives should respect him but yet He has disrespected his 3 out of 4 wives by neglecting them so blatantly. Seriously? He just laid down the law and they just got served, well except Christine. She’s out on that. #sisterwives Kody talks about how his wives should respect him but yet He has disrespected his 3 out of 4 wives by neglecting them so blatantly. Seriously? He just laid down the law and they just got served, well except Christine. She’s out on that. #sisterwives

Dana @dana5tweets Aw look the narcissist is having a meltdown. It’s shape up or ship out for everyone. #sisterwives Aw look the narcissist is having a meltdown. It’s shape up or ship out for everyone. #sisterwives

What happened on Sister Wives tonight?

Tonight on Sister Wives, Janelle discussed her new living arrangements with Kody while Christine returned home to tell the other wives about their separation.

Kody and the Brown family own a plot together which is divided into four segments, but Kody wanted to do some paperwork to divide it into five segments, one for each member of the family. He wasn't sure what Christine would do with her share after the separation.

Janelle's landlord was selling her rented property and she wanted to build her own house on shared land. Kody suggested that she look out for other houses to rent, but Janelle had already made up her mind. Janelle shared that she would be living in an RV for a couple of months. Kody joked about staying in the RV for a luxury vacation.

She had always wanted to live in an RV and the other wives were very happy to see Janelle make the purchase, despite saying that they would never do anything like it. Christine knew that Janelle wanted to live a rural off-road life.

