"U better wake up !!!": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for being a bad father

Episode 3 of Sister Wives Season 17 aired on Sunday night on TLC.

Kody and the 4 wives had a video call to discuss the kids' school plans amid Covid restrictions.

Christina revealed that Ysabel wanted to go to school as she was a senior and had just a few weeks left with her friends. She asked Kody if he would visit his daughter if she went to school during the pandemic. However, he said that it was very risky and didn't want to catch Covid as he wanted to meet his health goals.

Additionally, Janelle also pointed out that Kody could visit his children in the backyard. However, Kody had a response to this as well and said that since it was very cold outside, he wouldn't be visiting his kids who lived nearby.

Kody also said that since Truely was younger, he had been having a lot of long conversations with and that he was really connecting with her.

However, when he claimed that older children didn't need their parents, all of Kody's wives were incredibly upset with him. It also led to Christine revealing that Kody hadn't texted or called Ysabel during the pandemic even though the former had told the kids that their father would get in touch with them during her absence.

Fans of the show felt that Kody was a bad father, who was selfish and slammed him on Twitter for his statements. One fan went on to say, "U better wake up!!!" this was a sentiment that was echoed by several other fans too.

Mary Russo

#sisterwives

Kody:

Omg teens don't need their parents. Omg God Spped for all the teens who lost their lives to suicide.

U better wake up !!!

God Bless our Children and God Bless yours.

KayTee @iamK_T So basically these kids have an expiration date on affection from their dad 🤦🏾‍♀️ #SisterWives So basically these kids have an expiration date on affection from their dad 🤦🏾‍♀️ #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans slam Kody as he says teens dont need their parents

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for not wanting to be there in his children's lives. While some fans felt bad for his kids, others simply called him the worst and a disrespectful person.

Sarah Jellen @ebyrdstarr What else is there to say? He’s just the worst. Disrespectful, playing favorites, holding their mother’s relationship with him against his kids. There is not one good thing about this man. #SisterWives What else is there to say? He’s just the worst. Disrespectful, playing favorites, holding their mother’s relationship with him against his kids. There is not one good thing about this man. #SisterWives

sara @cheeztomymac Kody using his own kids as an escape route is honestly the most disturbing part. #SisterWives Kody using his own kids as an escape route is honestly the most disturbing part. #SisterWives https://t.co/IBrAnm8XhD

Cristina 🌊🇨🇴 BLM #unapologeticliberal @ColombianCris Kody can’t talk to his teen and adult children because they are smarter and see right through his nonsense. #SisterWives Kody can’t talk to his teen and adult children because they are smarter and see right through his nonsense.#SisterWives https://t.co/BQtFlSUXrJ

Geraldine @CountessGPS All of the wives seeing Robyn’s reaction to Kody saying older kids don’t need him as much is hilarious. I’m in my 40’s and still need my parents. My teenager needs me and I hope he needs me 30 years from now. #SisterWives All of the wives seeing Robyn’s reaction to Kody saying older kids don’t need him as much is hilarious. I’m in my 40’s and still need my parents. My teenager needs me and I hope he needs me 30 years from now. #SisterWives

Toni @Kodak_smile3 Is Kody nuts! It's your child ! Who cares if it's an inconvenience to stay outside. Dude has every excuse in the book 🤦🏾‍♀️ #SisterWives Is Kody nuts! It's your child ! Who cares if it's an inconvenience to stay outside. Dude has every excuse in the book 🤦🏾‍♀️#SisterWives

Diane Coleman @DianeDeedeecee

#SisterWives I'm watching Kody...and my goodness! This guy really will put himself and ALL of his children. Who is this person??? What do these women see in him? I'm not mad at him rn. My heart breaks for these women and their kids...Wow... I'm watching Kody...and my goodness! This guy really will put himself and ALL of his children. Who is this person??? What do these women see in him? I'm not mad at him rn. My heart breaks for these women and their kids...Wow...💔#SisterWives

cattie mercury @icrygoodbye Right! Make SOME effort. He has all these kids and doesn’t care to even see them. It’s ridiculous. #SisterWives Right! Make SOME effort. He has all these kids and doesn’t care to even see them. It’s ridiculous. #SisterWives https://t.co/JmFHpiQ4Jb

Fans also witnessed a home child birth on Sunday's episode

Sister Wives fans were shocked to see Christine's daughter Mykelti give birth to her daughter Avalon Asa Padron on the episode. She chose not to give birth in the hospital and did not take any meds for the same.

Although the baby was born with an umbilical cord wrapped around her neck three to four times, she was a healthy baby.

Some fans slammed the Brown family for choosing to have a home birth instead of taking Mykelti to the hospital as things could have gone terribly wrong. Others praised Mykelti for being brave enough to give birth without meds.

Geraldine @CountessGPS Mykelti’s daughter and my son share the same birth day, not year obviously. And he had the cord wrapped around his neck, but I was in the hospital and had an emergency c section. I would never want to do a home birth #SisterWives Mykelti’s daughter and my son share the same birth day, not year obviously. And he had the cord wrapped around his neck, but I was in the hospital and had an emergency c section. I would never want to do a home birth #SisterWives

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina 24 hours of labor is not good the momma can be so exhausted . Sorry but why do this to yourself to your baby? I would not want to know you lose a heart beat all cause you need an at home birth. Still not sold me on at home births at all. #sisterwives 24 hours of labor is not good the momma can be so exhausted . Sorry but why do this to yourself to your baby? I would not want to know you lose a heart beat all cause you need an at home birth. Still not sold me on at home births at all. #sisterwives

Kristi Holt @KristiH86498553 These home birth moms have my respect. Nope not for me but hey, they are badasses #SisterWives These home birth moms have my respect. Nope not for me but hey, they are badasses #SisterWives

TMac @SexyChocolate20 Mykelti is super strong for that natural home birth. I’m taking all the meds that I can get when I deliver in a few months! Bravo sister! #SisterWives Mykelti is super strong for that natural home birth. I’m taking all the meds that I can get when I deliver in a few months! Bravo sister!#SisterWives

Erin Symons 🍀🇺🇦 @cosmoksmom

Exactly why home birth is extremely risky. Sorry.

Lotsa people have regretted it.

#SisterWives “That cord was wrapped around her 3 or 4 times”Exactly why home birth is extremely risky. Sorry.Lotsa people have regretted it. “That cord was wrapped around her 3 or 4 times”Exactly why home birth is extremely risky. Sorry. Lotsa people have regretted it.#SisterWives

Stacey Savant @ssb73 My husband never would have made it through a home birth. Me either for that matter #sisterwives My husband never would have made it through a home birth. Me either for that matter #sisterwives

Serenity @SerenityAfter Mykelti’s home birth. They should’ve brought that girl to the hospital before 20 hours. This is crazy. #sisterwives Mykelti’s home birth. They should’ve brought that girl to the hospital before 20 hours. This is crazy. #sisterwives https://t.co/vhGYUf0MSD

Reality TV Junkie @Mz_Poke

#SisterWives Tony is me during this home birth... 🤣🤣🤣 because even if I'm giving birth... I don't want to deal with the pain or the fluids... Tony is me during this home birth... 🤣🤣🤣 because even if I'm giving birth... I don't want to deal with the pain or the fluids...#SisterWives

A recap of Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 2

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody's older children accused him of loving his youngest wife Robyn more than his other wives. Garrison also accused Kody of spreading Covid to Janelle’s children and the former's girlfriend. Kody was angry at the statement and revealed that Garrison intended to leave him forever.

Robyn knew that many people blamed her for the new Covid protocols in their family and tried to clear her name by saying,

"I know there's a lot of accusations from the boys about me and they're false. I just don't have the kind of power over Kody. And if I did, I certainly wouldn't have chosen what we chose through COVID."

Janelle disclosed that her sons are done with their dad because he doesn’t treat Janelle fairly. The Sister Wives star said:

"What I have now is adequate, it works for me. But it doesn't look like Robyn's relationship with him."

When Kody asked Janelle to ask her sons to move out of her house, she laughed and said that Kody wasn't even on the lease and it was hilarious of him to say something like that.

The episode description reads,

"While Janelle's household fights through COVID-19, Ysabel has exciting news about her future. Then, Christine reveals her plans to move to Salt Lake City with Truely as Kody struggles to let go."

Christine said that her divorce had had no effect on her children and that her youngest daughter had not even noticed any changes. Kody, however, felt that the whole situation was very unjust. Robyn was also affected by this as Kody was spending more and more time at her house, something she did not sign up for.

Christine's daughter, Ysabel, moved to North Carolina to attend college and Kody said that it was heartbreaking to see her leave under these circumstances. He said that he wanted to be a hero for her kids but added that they were turning against him.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

