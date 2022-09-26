"U better wake up !!!": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for being a bad father

Episode 3 of Sister Wives Season 17 aired on Sunday night on TLC.
Kody and the 4 wives had a video call to discuss the kids' school plans amid Covid restrictions.
Christina revealed that Ysabel wanted to go to school as she was a senior and had just a few weeks left with her friends. She asked Kody if he would visit his daughter if she went to school during the pandemic. However, he said that it was very risky and didn't want to catch Covid as he wanted to meet his health goals.
Additionally, Janelle also pointed out that Kody could visit his children in the backyard. However, Kody had a response to this as well and said that since it was very cold outside, he wouldn't be visiting his kids who lived nearby.
Kody also said that since Truely was younger, he had been having a lot of long conversations with and that he was really connecting with her.
However, when he claimed that older children didn't need their parents, all of Kody's wives were incredibly upset with him. It also led to Christine revealing that Kody hadn't texted or called Ysabel during the pandemic even though the former had told the kids that their father would get in touch with them during her absence.
Fans of the show felt that Kody was a bad father, who was selfish and slammed him on Twitter for his statements. One fan went on to say, "U better wake up!!!" this was a sentiment that was echoed by several other fans too.
Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for not wanting to be there in his children's lives. While some fans felt bad for his kids, others simply called him the worst and a disrespectful person.
Fans also witnessed a home child birth on Sunday's episode
Sister Wives fans were shocked to see Christine's daughter Mykelti give birth to her daughter Avalon Asa Padron on the episode. She chose not to give birth in the hospital and did not take any meds for the same.
Although the baby was born with an umbilical cord wrapped around her neck three to four times, she was a healthy baby.
Some fans slammed the Brown family for choosing to have a home birth instead of taking Mykelti to the hospital as things could have gone terribly wrong. Others praised Mykelti for being brave enough to give birth without meds.
A recap of Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 2
Last week on Sister Wives, Kody's older children accused him of loving his youngest wife Robyn more than his other wives. Garrison also accused Kody of spreading Covid to Janelle’s children and the former's girlfriend. Kody was angry at the statement and revealed that Garrison intended to leave him forever.
Robyn knew that many people blamed her for the new Covid protocols in their family and tried to clear her name by saying,
"I know there's a lot of accusations from the boys about me and they're false. I just don't have the kind of power over Kody. And if I did, I certainly wouldn't have chosen what we chose through COVID."
Janelle disclosed that her sons are done with their dad because he doesn’t treat Janelle fairly. The Sister Wives star said:
"What I have now is adequate, it works for me. But it doesn't look like Robyn's relationship with him."
When Kody asked Janelle to ask her sons to move out of her house, she laughed and said that Kody wasn't even on the lease and it was hilarious of him to say something like that.
The episode description reads,
"While Janelle's household fights through COVID-19, Ysabel has exciting news about her future. Then, Christine reveals her plans to move to Salt Lake City with Truely as Kody struggles to let go."
Christine said that her divorce had had no effect on her children and that her youngest daughter had not even noticed any changes. Kody, however, felt that the whole situation was very unjust. Robyn was also affected by this as Kody was spending more and more time at her house, something she did not sign up for.
Christine's daughter, Ysabel, moved to North Carolina to attend college and Kody said that it was heartbreaking to see her leave under these circumstances. He said that he wanted to be a hero for her kids but added that they were turning against him.
Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.