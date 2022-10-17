How did Truely Brown react to the news of Christine and Kody's divorce in Sister Wives season 17 episode 6?

Tonight on Sister Wives (season 17, episode 6), Christine and Kody's youngest daughter, Truely, found out about her parents' divorce in an unexpected manner. She overheard her mother talking on the phone and making plans to move to Utah.

She was shocked at the revelation and cried a lot. Christine tried to calm her down by asking her if she had noticed any changes in her mother's behavior, which Truely denied.

She said that her father was not involved much in their lives and just wanted Truely to be embraced by her older siblings in Utah. While Truely went up to her room and cried, Kody felt that the entire thing was a set-up.

Sister Wives fans react as Truely finds out her parents are getting divorced

Kody did not want to tell Truely yet about the divorce because he was in denial and hoped for a reconciliation. Christine, meanwhile, decided to postpone telling her the news. Kody did not even know Truely's correct age.

Truely, however, overheard her mother talking to Mykelti about being excited to move to Utah and gasped at the news. The conversation was not shot on camera, but Christine recounted it as the worst conversation of her life.

She said that Truely did not initially understand the divorce and thought that the family was moving to Utah together. She then told her:

"It's just you and I that are moving. It's just the two of us."

Christine said that Truely was heartbroken after the conversation and asked about the divorce proceedings. Christine was not legally married to Kody and decided to leave him spiritually in that moment itself. She told Truely that she and Kody were already divorced. Christine was hurt after the conversation and said:

"I just know that I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life as the day I broke Truely's heart."

However, Christine was excited to move to Utah with Truely. Many of Christine’s older children live in Utah and she wanted them to embrace Truely.

Kody felt that Christine set up Truely to overhear her phone call. He wanted to have a relationship with the "young and vulnerable children" but Christine was finding excuses not to let that happen. He felt that his relationship with the kids was poor because his sister wives were not willing to help him.

Truely revealed that she did not feel any difference in her parents' attitude for the past couple of days.

Sister Wives fans slammed Kody for trying to pin all the blame of poor parenthood on Christine and felt bad for Truely:

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 #tlc @realkodybrown .. nobody is setting you up.... Christine is being honest .... something you know nothing about #sisterwives @realkodybrown .. nobody is setting you up.... Christine is being honest .... something you know nothing about #sisterwives #tlc

Amy Oyler @darkamy3 I don’t understand their bewilderment about Christine taking Truely away from the “family“… Are Mykelti and Aspyn not Truely‘s family? And they will actually spend time with her! #SisterWives I don’t understand their bewilderment about Christine taking Truely away from the “family“… Are Mykelti and Aspyn not Truely‘s family? And they will actually spend time with her! #SisterWives

simp vicious @justy70190771 #SisterWives

i never hate him more than when he's blaming his children for their strained relationship i never hate him more than when he's blaming his children for their strained relationship #SisterWivesi never hate him more than when he's blaming his children for their strained relationship https://t.co/MjV3qgrPZb

Miz Hollywood @mizhollywd Kody is a jack ass! I didn't give permission for Christine to move me out. You're never there dude. You don't care. Maybe you need to be alone or just you and Robyn. You don't seem to care at all. #sisterwives Kody is a jack ass! I didn't give permission for Christine to move me out. You're never there dude. You don't care. Maybe you need to be alone or just you and Robyn. You don't seem to care at all. #sisterwives

WeMadRightNow™ 🇨🇦 @SoulDB902 Kody not understanding why his kids don't like him is hilarious. He really has ZERO self awareness. The only kids he has regular contact with are the ones Robyn birthed. How is he shocked? 🙄 #sisterwives Kody not understanding why his kids don't like him is hilarious. He really has ZERO self awareness. The only kids he has regular contact with are the ones Robyn birthed. How is he shocked? 🙄 #sisterwives

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Kody so crazy. He's mad and feels betrayed by Christine. Lol omg dude. How tf do you think she feels? Oh you don't know bc you don't actually care. Jerk. He thinks Meri is actually happy. This guy is such a fool. #SisterWives Kody so crazy. He's mad and feels betrayed by Christine. Lol omg dude. How tf do you think she feels? Oh you don't know bc you don't actually care. Jerk. He thinks Meri is actually happy. This guy is such a fool. #SisterWives

95’Baby🤙🏽 @_LaskaMarie It’s sad how Kody can’t see he hasn’t been a father to his older kids like he thinks he has #SisterWives It’s sad how Kody can’t see he hasn’t been a father to his older kids like he thinks he has #SisterWives https://t.co/cq05kB28Hv

barely a spec 🏳️‍🌈 @barely_a_spec @jallen5366 And he only cares about the little ones because they can’t challenge him yet. Narcissists can’t stand being corrected and once you’ve grown into your own beliefs, narcissists take that as a betrayal when you don’t just believe everything they say as if they’re God. #SisterWives @jallen5366 And he only cares about the little ones because they can’t challenge him yet. Narcissists can’t stand being corrected and once you’ve grown into your own beliefs, narcissists take that as a betrayal when you don’t just believe everything they say as if they’re God. #SisterWives

Angie Benson @TheSonSetMeFree #TLCSISTERWIVES Cody is ridiculous! ISABELLE GOT SURGERY!!!! People have died from getting surgery! All he can think about is ROBYN AND HER KIDS!!!! He forgot about the other kids! Truly need to be with her MOTHER like she been! Everybody needs to leave him n Robyn! #SisterWives Cody is ridiculous! ISABELLE GOT SURGERY!!!! People have died from getting surgery! All he can think about is ROBYN AND HER KIDS!!!! He forgot about the other kids! Truly need to be with her MOTHER like she been! Everybody needs to leave him n Robyn! #SisterWives #TLCSISTERWIVES

A recap of Sister Wives season 17, episode 5

Last week on Sister Wives, Christine confessed that she had informed her older children and other kids in the family that she was divorcing Kody. The children were happy to hear the news and enjoyed the graduation party for Christine’s daughter Ysabel.

It was the final family function before Christine moved to Utah. Ysabel was expecting a divorce and wanted her mother to find another partner who would keep her happy.

Mykelti was also happy to hear the news as she realized that Christine and Kody were not in love. Tony stated that no man was perfect enough to handle four wives.

The episode description read:

"Kody worries about tight quarters after touring Janelle's new RV, and Meri feels hurt when Kody suggests she move away to run the bed and breakfast full time. Then, the family reunites for Ysabel's graduation party with a bittersweet celebration."

Gabriel and Garrison were already making plans to visit Christine in Utah and saw the separation as just a disruption in their relationship. Janelle was excited to live in an RV, but Kody disrupted her happy mood, asking her to seek permission from the other sister wives to park her RV on an empty family lot.

Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

