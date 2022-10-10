Sister Wives: Why are fans having mixed reactions towards Kody's kids understanding about Christine and him splitting?

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, October 9, 2022. This week, Christine revealed that she finally told her older kids about her separation from Kody. Furthermore, she also told Kody's other children that she was leaving him and moving to Utah.

Much to everyone's surprise, the kids took the news well, and said that they were happy with Christine's decision.

Episode 5 of Sister Wives Season 17, titled The Last Family Gathering, featured Christine hosting a grand graduation and birthday party for her daughter Ysabel. During the party, she also decided to break the news about her separation to the kids.

While the celebration marked the first get together of the family following the pandemic, it was also their final gathering before the Sister Wives star moved to Utah with her children.

The episode also saw Christine's kids sharing their opinions on their parents' split. What they revealed left fans with mixed reactions.

Read on to learn more about what Christine's kids had to say.

Christine's children open up about the news of their parents' separation in Sister Wives.

During their respective confessionals, Christine's two oldest daughters, Ysabel and Mykelti opened up about what they thought. Ysabel shared that she expected this and saw their divorce coming. She said:

"I think with my mom and dad getting a divorce, if I'm honest, I did see it coming, but of course I'm sad about it. Sometimes it just doesn't work out and I'm happy my mom will be able to find somebody who she's really, really, really happy with."

Mykelti who is married to Tony, and isn't polyamorous, said:

"I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They're not happy. They're not in love."

Even Tony shared that he always thought the split was "inevitable." He added that he couldn't imagine any man being perfect enough to be able to handle four wives.

Sister Wives star Janelle shared that her kids were aware of the split and were already planning on visiting Christine in Utah. She said:

"My kids know Christine's leaving. I don't think Gabriel and Garrison are really that concerned because they're already talking about visiting Christine in Utah. They just see it as a disruption, not a discontinuation."

Seeing the kids taking the split positively and understanding why Christine did what she had to do, fans were left with split reactions.

Many shared that they were glad that the kids were grown up enough to understand and support Christine. However, some fans found it sad that the kids could already see what was happening between Christine and Kody.

Twitterati left with a mix of emotions about how Christine's kids reacted to their parent's separation

Taking to Twitter, some fans said that they were glad that the kids understood the situation. Meanwhile, some were sad when the kids said that they had already seen the separation coming.

TLC's Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

