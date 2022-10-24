"Such a liar": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for providing false legal advice to Christine 

Sister Wives season 17 episode 7 aired tonight, October 23, 2022, on TLC.

Kody told Christine that they had to prepare a child custody plan together or else the state would take away their children. He said that they had to get a lawyer involved in the process because he did not trust her.

He also told her that he did not want to own anything or sign any documents from Utah because they had to run away from the state in 2011, since they were a polygamous family in a state that does not like polygamy. Christine felt that there was no need to get a lawyer involved because they were not legally married.

Sister Wives fans felt that Kody was lying to Christine to get equal custody of his kids, with whom he did not spend much time because of COVID-19. They also reminded him that he could not legally divorce Christine because the couple had just married spiritually and there was no proof on paper that they were married.

꧁꧂ꕥ𝓒𝓻𝓪𝔃𝔂𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓼-𝓐𝓷𝔂𝓪ꕥ꧁꧂ @crazcatlady66 Kody is such a liar!! The state would not take ‘ownership’ of Truley if they don’t have a custody agreement!! #SisterWives Kody is such a liar!! The state would not take ‘ownership’ of Truley if they don’t have a custody agreement!! #SisterWives

PollyannaFlwr @PollyannaFlwr Kody… You’re not legally married. You cannot expect a legal divorce from a woman you SPIRITUALLY married….. #SisterWives Kody… You’re not legally married. You cannot expect a legal divorce from a woman you SPIRITUALLY married….. #SisterWives

Kody told Christine that Truely, their youngest, would definitely get a room of her own in Robyn's house when she visited him. He wanted to have 50/50 custody with his kids, and so did Christine. Kody lied to her about the state taking Truely away if there was no agreement involved.

Sister Wives fans reminded Kody that if he got laywers involved, he would have to pay a lot of money to Christine for child support. They slammed him for providing false legal information to his ex-wife.

AvaJerome @AvaPortCharles Guess what, Kody. You want this 'legal'? Get ready to pay child support. #SisterWives Guess what, Kody. You want this 'legal'? Get ready to pay child support. #SisterWives

Rheaz333 @YeahItsPorscha Hmm that’s not how the law works Kody #SisterWives Hmm that’s not how the law works Kody #SisterWives

Nikita @spy_nikita Why does he keep saying divorce? They aren’t even legally married. #SisterWives Why does he keep saying divorce? They aren’t even legally married. #SisterWives

Shannon ✊🏿 😷 @sugarshae Wowwww "the lawyer is gonna take all the money you have" Kody is trying to scare Christine into 50/50 custody when he doesn't see his child now. #SisterWives Wowwww "the lawyer is gonna take all the money you have" Kody is trying to scare Christine into 50/50 custody when he doesn't see his child now. #SisterWives

maggies @Azucarcubanita A lawyer and the government? Ya ok Kody BS a bit more. Are Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny coming in on this too? YOU’RE NOT REALLY MARRIED! Worry about Robyn loser #SisterWives A lawyer and the government? Ya ok Kody BS a bit more. Are Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny coming in on this too? YOU’RE NOT REALLY MARRIED! Worry about Robyn loser #SisterWives

TJ @Tree_Hugger_277 They're not legally married, He doesn't have a leg to stand on. Jesus you didn't even help raise her the last 3 years. Mind boggling. Bravo Christine for protecting yourself and your children. #SisterWives They're not legally married, He doesn't have a leg to stand on. Jesus you didn't even help raise her the last 3 years. Mind boggling. Bravo Christine for protecting yourself and your children. #SisterWives

Renee Nicole @Dashenka28 What the hell is Kody talking about ?? He's literally just making stuff up !! What a loony. #SisterWives What the hell is Kody talking about ?? He's literally just making stuff up !! What a loony. #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 7?

Kody went to Texas to officiate his friend's wedding for four days. Janelle was angry at Kody for going to the wedding when he himself was too strict on the family to follow COVID-19 regulations. Kody said that the family did not want to get back together and meet each other.

Kody was a little nervous at the wedding because he had no idea what to say while officiating. He was finally able to finish off the ceremony in style. Ysabel grew upset with her dad because he could travel to another state for a wedding but could not attend her surgery.

The episode description reads:

"Kody feels conflicted officiating a wedding while going through a divorce; Christine and Janelle are floored as Kody breaks COVID protocols for his friend but not his family; Kody and Christine argue over selling her house and the custody agreement."

Christine spoke to Truely about the divorce. Truely said that while she was upset at first, she saw her mother being unhappy with Kody and had spoken to her grandmother about the move. Truely also revealed that Kody had not said anything about the divorce to her and just confirmed that she knew about the separation.

Kody was shocked to see Truely react to the divorce news so well and could not understand why Christine was moving to Utah.

Kody came to help Janelle with her RV. Kody and Gabe had an altercation about leveling the RV. Gabe revealed that things were still awkward with his father. They could not fix the issue together.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes