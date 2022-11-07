"No respect for you": Sister Wives fans react as Kody reveals he does not consider himself married to Meri

Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 9 aired on TLC on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Christine invited her former sister wives and Kody to announce that she was leaving for Utah in a week. Meri felt angry and betrayed by Christine's decision and believed that the latter was breaking up the family.

Meri revealed that she was not jealous of Christine leaving and confessed that she had still left the door open for Kody if he wanted to continue investing in their marriage. The two had not had any marital relations for years.

While the sister wives were discussing how to get divorced from a spiritual wedding, Meri said that while there had been issues, she still considered herself married to Kody. However, Kody said that he didn't consider himself married to Meri and that he wouldn't stop her from marrying anyone else.

Sister Wives fans felt that Meri was embarrassing herself and that Kody would not return to her. One fan even said that they wanted Meri to "have shame" even as they stated that Kody has "no respect" for her.

Pres. Hotmess @preshotmess



#SisterWives Meri you are really hoping for a man that looks at you with such disdain, to come back to you? Babes he wants you gone. He is mad you are staying and Christine is leaving. He has no respect for you. Shame, I need you to have shame. Meri you are really hoping for a man that looks at you with such disdain, to come back to you? Babes he wants you gone. He is mad you are staying and Christine is leaving. He has no respect for you. Shame, I need you to have shame. #SisterWives https://t.co/Io7zpmQCqd

Sister Wives fans ask Meri to move on from Kody

In 2015, Meri cheated on Kody online with another man who turned out to be a woman catfishing her. The couple had not had intimate contact since then, even though their relationship was cordial.

Fans felt that Kody had embarrassed Meri a lot over the years and asked her to find another man. While some felt that Meri was "so dumb," others said that Kody made her look like a fool.

Carol-Anne Canuck @CFosee #SisterWives Hoe many times does Kotex have to tell Meri he hates her? #SisterWives Hoe many times does Kotex have to tell Meri he hates her?

Kia @kiastreasures Meri is so dumb…. Cody doesn’t want to be married to her anymore either. #sisterwives Meri is so dumb…. Cody doesn’t want to be married to her anymore either. #sisterwives

Emily Dub @Emilyyeeee Why is Meri so invested in a net negative situation????? #sisterwives Why is Meri so invested in a net negative situation????? #sisterwives

Ms. M🌻 @WhyleeCoyote @megan_sword Meri is pathetic. Kody doesn’t consider himself married to her but she considers them married & stays in case he changes his mind. He won’t. #SisterWives @megan_sword Meri is pathetic. Kody doesn’t consider himself married to her but she considers them married & stays in case he changes his mind. He won’t. #SisterWives

anita @anitaL822 Kody just made Meri look like a fool. #SisterWives Kody just made Meri look like a fool. #SisterWives

Denita Jones @DenitaJ54514524 What do you say Meri?? Why not say congratulations Christine that you had the guts to do what I can’t seem to do!! Kody just kicked you to the curb-AGAIN! #SisterWives What do you say Meri?? Why not say congratulations Christine that you had the guts to do what I can’t seem to do!! Kody just kicked you to the curb-AGAIN! #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 9?

Christine, Truely and Ysabel went on a road trip of six days before dropping Ysabel to North Carolina for her college.

Christine was shocked to learn that Truely did not want to move to Utah. However, the former felt that it was important for the latter to see a functioning relationship, even if it meant changing everything in her life.

Ysabel knew that their last get together as a family was her graduation party, which took place two months back, and that they would never get back together. Janelle's daughter Maddie and her husband Caleb had allowed Ysabel to stay with them during her college years, which she felt was the kindest thing.

The episode description reads,

"After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine tells her emotional sister wives that her house is under contract and she's moving to Utah in a week. Then, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri."

Christine said that he helped raise Janelle's kids when she was at work so she had a good relationship with them. Christine wanted to visit Ysabel one month after she moved in, but Ysabel stopped her from doing so because she would then go with her and not go to college in the new state.

Christine felt guilty for changing the family dynamics, which kept her up at night. After coming home, Kody visited neither her nor Truely, which made Christine doubt if he would come to Utah to see his daughter.

She later received the good news that her house was now under contract by her real estate agent, and this met her deadline of moving next week. Christine later said that Truely had just accepted the move and was helping her with it.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET and the episodes are made available on TLC Go the next day.

