"You are literally making excuses": Sister Wives fans call out Kody for not spending time with his daughter

Episode 6 of Sister Wives season 17 aired on TLC tonight, October 16. This week, Ysabel was seen packing up for college in North Carolina. Christine revealed that she and Ysabel would be going on a cross-country tour in a car that Kody had gifted the latter before she left for college.

Christine wanted Kody to accompany them on the tour and was willing to even shift the timeline so he could join them. Kody, however, refused to accompany his daughter and ex-wife on their tour, stating that he did not want to contract Covid, especially given that Robyn's younger children were dependent on him.

Sister Wives fans did not buy Kody's reasoning and felt that he was making excuses not to hang out with his own daughter, because he only wanted to be with Robyn.

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 You are literally making excuses, Kody. Ysobal needed you more than Solomon and Ari’s little temper tantrums #SisterWives You are literally making excuses, Kody. Ysobal needed you more than Solomon and Ari’s little temper tantrums #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans react as Kody disappoints Ysabel again

This is not the first time that Kody has hurt his kids by not showing up for them.

Back in September 2020, when Ysabel had a delicate spinal surgery, Kody did not go to New Jersey with her to keep her company at the hospital.

In the latest episode, Kody claimed that he spent a lot of time trying to get Ysabel out of her shell after the operation, but she did not want to hang out with her father or even talk to him. He added that Christine was filling her kid's ears against their own father.

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for not going with Ysabel on the tour and for blaming his poor relationship with his children on Christine. They felt that he could easily leave Robyn and the kids for a couple of days to be with Ysabel.

Chris @Chris7813 These kids have so much more wisdom than some of their parents. I feel really bad for them because they thrive in spite of the dysfunction. #SisterWives These kids have so much more wisdom than some of their parents. I feel really bad for them because they thrive in spite of the dysfunction. #SisterWives

Michelle @L_Michelle_Crn @realkodybrown , do you go out of your way to let Ysabel down? What you really mean is ... you have @LuvgvsUwngs (Robyn) and her kids depending on you and you don't want to be away from them, right? #SisterWives @realkodybrown, do you go out of your way to let Ysabel down? What you really mean is ... you have @LuvgvsUwngs (Robyn) and her kids depending on you and you don't want to be away from them, right? #SisterWives

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kody wasn’t there for Ysabel when she had her surgery! That’s why she’s not open with him! #SisterWives 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 Kody wasn’t there for Ysabel when she had her surgery! That’s why she’s not open with him! #SisterWives 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊

IBeReading 🍷 @ibereadingbooks Not him trying to blame Christine because of his relationship with Ysabelle… terrible #Sisterwives Not him trying to blame Christine because of his relationship with Ysabelle… terrible #Sisterwives

Lena @LeGo210607 Kody, you chose not to go for Isobel's surgery, you made a choice to out other children ahead of her. She needed you more. #SisterWives Kody, you chose not to go for Isobel's surgery, you made a choice to out other children ahead of her. She needed you more. #SisterWives

Dawn @VanellaJ5 Kody is just awful. I can't even believe the things that come out of his mouth. #SisterWives Kody is just awful. I can't even believe the things that come out of his mouth. #SisterWives

You're a jacka**,Ogres are nicer. Maybe she doesn't want to talk to you because you tried everything you could to stop her from getting major surgery on her spine when she was in excruciating pain.And then refused to go and support her while she was in the hospital.You're a jacka**,Ogres are nicer. #SisterWives Maybe she doesn't want to talk to you because you tried everything you could to stop her from getting major surgery on her spine when she was in excruciating pain.And then refused to go and support her while she was in the hospital. You're a jacka**,Ogres are nicer. #SisterWives

Stéphanie @Fleurdelys_11 Kody is puke inducing. Ugh. "I have people depending on me ". Robyn's kids can do without this douche for a couple of days. #sisterwives Kody is puke inducing. Ugh. "I have people depending on me ". Robyn's kids can do without this douche for a couple of days. #sisterwives

What else happened on Sister Wives tonight?

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine invited Kody over to discuss when they would tell Truly, their youngest daughter, about their divorce. She wanted Kody to be there when she revealed the big news to their daughter so that the latter did not feel devastated by her parents' divorce.

Kody, however, was still in denial about the whole ordeal and hoped that they would reconcile in the future. He also said that he would take Truely home for a couple of days every week and agreed to having a separate bedroom for her.

Christine wanted Truely and the other children to have a good relationship with their father. Robyn said that she was excited to have Truely home but was still hoping that Chrsitine and Kody would become a couple again.

When Robyn called Truely a "10-year-old," Christine corrected her by saying that she was 11. Meanwhile, Truely overheard Christine's phone conversation with her elder daughter, and learnt about her parents' divorce the hard way. She went to her room and cried after she learnt that her parents were not together anymore.

The episode description read:

"As Ysabel packs up for college, Gwedolyn opens up about her sexuality. Christine reveals her moving timeline, and Kody pushes back. Then, after an overheard conversation, Christine tells Truely about the divorce."

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

