Sister Wives season 17, episode 7 aired on Sunday, October 23. This week, Christine spoke to Truely about her separation from Kody.

Truely took the news well, saying that she had noticed the signs before she came to know of the divorce and while she was initially upset, she was more excited about moving to a new town with her mother.

Kody also spoke to Truely about the separation and was happy to see that she was fine with the news. He did, however, blame Christine for blowing him off Truely's life completely, saying that he could not understand why she had to relocate with their daughter.

Sister Wives fans felt that Kody did not spend a lot of time with his daughter, which is why she was unbothered by the divorce.

Sister Wives fans slam Kody for being a bad father

Christine was initially worried that Truely, being just an 11-year-old, would not be able to process the divorce. However, the latter took the news well.

While speaking to her grandmother, Truely said that she felt betrayed because she wanted to know about the move at least three months before it actually happened.

Kody felt that Christine was very unfair to him and sidelined him when telling Truely about their divorce. Truely, however, revealed that Kody just came up to her one day, asked if she knew about the divorce and did not explain anything further about the situation.

Meanwhile, Kody was surprised at how well Christine had taken the news.

Sister Wives fans felt that Kody's lack of presence in Truely's life was the reason she was okay with her parents' divorce. They felt that Christine made the right decision to move away from Kody with her daughter.

Xanadude🏳️‍🌈 @XanadudeEarth2 Kody is more emotional about seeing his buddy and performing his wedding vows than he is about his impending divorce, his non conversation (nonversation?) with Truely, and the loss of his family. #SisterWives #SisterWives TLC Kody is more emotional about seeing his buddy and performing his wedding vows than he is about his impending divorce, his non conversation (nonversation?) with Truely, and the loss of his family. #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC

Rhonda W. @Rhonda_W88 Kody talking about Truly’s reaction to the divorce just shows that, in his own words, he’s a $&#tty parent. It appears he has no clear how to read and engage with children’s emotions. #SisterWives Kody talking about Truly’s reaction to the divorce just shows that, in his own words, he’s a $&#tty parent. It appears he has no clear how to read and engage with children’s emotions. #SisterWives

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Truely comments confirms that it's not good to stay married just for the kids. Look how she picked up on her mom not being happy. #SisterWives Truely comments confirms that it's not good to stay married just for the kids. Look how she picked up on her mom not being happy. #SisterWives

Lady Inara @Madameblueyes Truley is 11. She’s not a “young kid”. She’s not Solomon or Ariella. Kody says he tried to talk to her about it but she says he didn’t. I believe the kid over him. #SisterWives Truley is 11. She’s not a “young kid”. She’s not Solomon or Ariella. Kody says he tried to talk to her about it but she says he didn’t. I believe the kid over him. #SisterWives

Des @desireealexia_ Kody, it’s easy for her to be fine because you were never around any way #SisterWives Kody, it’s easy for her to be fine because you were never around any way #SisterWives

ruth thomas @ruth_thomas95 “Kinda glad she’s not broken-hearted about the divorce” Kody, she’s been broken-hearted for a very long time and it’s because you have not been a father to her. #SisterWives “Kinda glad she’s not broken-hearted about the divorce” Kody, she’s been broken-hearted for a very long time and it’s because you have not been a father to her. #SisterWives

RainMan @rayfriend1967 @realkodybrown why u surprised that Truely is ok with the "divorce". Yiu obviously are not present in her life #SisterWives @realkodybrown why u surprised that Truely is ok with the "divorce". Yiu obviously are not present in her life #SisterWives

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



#sisterwives Kody is spending more time figuring out what to say on his vacation, I mean at the wedding, than he did with Ysabel and Truely in the last two years combined. Kody is spending more time figuring out what to say on his vacation, I mean at the wedding, than he did with Ysabel and Truely in the last two years combined.#sisterwives

Daey @haveagoodDAEY You don’t understand why she wants to move because Meri didn’t leave after you sidelined her years ago #SisterWives You don’t understand why she wants to move because Meri didn’t leave after you sidelined her years ago #SisterWives

Recap of Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 6

The episode description read:

"As Ysabel packs up for college, Gwendolyn opens up about her sexuality. Christine reveals her moving timeline, and Kody pushes back. Then, after an overheard conversation, Christine tells Truely about the divorce."

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody revealed that his relationship with Meri was very good but it was "not a marriage situation." He said that the marriage was not very fulfilling for Meri. The latter also said she was not interested in having a husband-wife relationship with Kody.

Meanwhile, Christine was trying to choose the perfect time to tell Truely about the divorce. Kody, on the other hand, was still hoping for a reconciliation and therefore decided to postpone the plan to tell Truely. Unfortunately, Truely found out about the divorce the hard way when she overheard Christine discussing her relocation plans with Mykelti.

Christine then told her daughter the truth, saying that she and Kody were already divorced. Truely did not think that there was much difference in her parents' personalities after the divorce.

Kody was not happy with Janelle’s decision of wanting to stay in an RV, but the latter refused to listen because she knew that he would not be visiting her much. She also told Kody that she would choose her dogs over her husband any day.

Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

