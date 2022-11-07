"Ugly inside": Sister Wives fans call out Kody and Robyn for  trying to invalidate Christine’s feelings amidst her divorce

On the November 6 episode of Sister Wives (season 17, episode 9), Christine invited her former sister wives and her ex-husband Kody to her home to inform them that she was leaving in a week. During her final discussion with Kody, she revealed that several of his children had supported her in divorcing him after seeing her unhappy with Kody in Las Vegas.

Robyn called her out for being a liar and said there was no issue between the couple at the time. Robyn wondered if the couple had been faking it in front of them. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, said in a confessional that there had been issues between the couple for a long time and Robyn was just trying to invalidate Christine's decision, making her look crazy.

Kody also said that he was angry at Christine after seeing her suddenly. Christine said that the couple had been communicating better for the past 6 months, but Kody disagreed. He and Robyn wondered how Christine could tell Truely that she was divorced from him when they had not even been to their church and counseling.

Kody also told viewers that while he and Robyn's kids connect immediately as a family, Christine's children don't come up to him. He has not visited his kids in the past many years and refused to go to his daughter's surgery due to the fear of COVID. Sister Wives fans called out Kody for being a bad father and Robyn for calling Christine a liar.

Karoline Costa @mom2leo After today's episode I can totally understand why Robyn and Kody get along. Omg, they ugly inside. They will soon be in a monogamous marriage anyways… #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans call out Robyn and Kody for being mean to Christine

Robyn is Kody's fourth wife and is legally married to him. She also has three kids from her previous marriage and twi kids with Kody. Kody has been with Robyn since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has allegedly been playing favorites with her. Christine did not want to stay in a marriage like this and decided to leave Kody after 25 years of marriage.

Fans felt that Robyn had a guilty conscience and was trying to make the divorce about her. They also called out Kody for not visiting his kids and blaming the entire divorce on Christine.

NewLadyComing @minettam738 Robyn is an as*hole. She is being untruthful. How dare her to say she knows what went on and said in Christine's marriage to Kody. Robyn only knows what Kody has told her (unless Kody has cameras in their houses?). #SisterWives

Sassafrass @LadyFair1982

#Sisterwives Man, Robyn Brown has such a guilty conscience...

Amanda @AmandaLMcDaniel Robyn just wants to be mad. She exudes a guilty conscience. #SisterWives

Is it just me? @misnsomething

#SisterWives Robyn's kids communicate with Kody because he lives with them. He barely even sees his other kids. (Allegedly)

Elle Lynne @ElleLynne5 Kody doesn't want to deal with Christine so he just doesn't see his daughter, Truely? GROW UP LITTLE MAN! I'm sure Truely could go to Robyn's house. Too much Daddy time? Take the kid to get something to eat! BE A FATHER!! #SisterWives #SisterWives TLC #TeamChristine

Brynna @Kat_Kasanova Lmao Robyn is really saying Christine and kody don't communicate well the last year yet you think that two people who can't communicate should.. stay married? #sisterwives

Funny, Robyn is never at fault.

Is it just me? @misnsomething

#SisterWives It wasn't that long ago that Kody was pitting Meri and Robyn against each other with the same routine... "She's treated you like dirt from the beginning, that's why I'm pissed off."Funny, Robyn is never at fault.

Is it just me? @misnsomething

#SisterWives And just like that Robyn made Kody and Christine's divorce all about herself.

Is it just me? @misnsomething

#SisterWives Weird that on last week's episode Robyn told Meri that Christine and Kody were having problems when they were in Vegas, but this week Robyn calls Christine a liar for saying they had problems in Vegas.

NewLadyComing @minettam738 Robyn saying Christine needs to ask the church for a divorce and it's a long process. I don't recall them doing that long process when Meri divorced Kody so Robyn could marry him. #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 9?

This week on Sister Wives, Ysabel, Truely, and Christine went on a 6-day-long road trip before heading to North Carolina, where Ysabel would attend college for the next 4 years. Truely was initially nervous about moving to Utah with Christine but later accepted it.

Christine's house was finally sold, and she told everyone that she was moving in a week. She also revealed that since she had left the church, she would not need anyone to recognize the separation.

The episode description reads,

"After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine tells her emotional sister wives that her house is under contract and she's moving to Utah in a week. Then, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri."

Meri said that she and Kody were also separated, but she left the door ajar in case of any reconciliation. Kody, on the other hand, said that he did not recognize Meri as his wife anymore and that she could move on with her life.

Sister Wives features the lives of members of a polygamous family. Season 17 of the show, which airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET, features one of them, Christine, leaving the close-knit family.

