"Ugly inside": Sister Wives fans call out Kody and Robyn for  trying to invalidate Christine’s feelings amidst her divorce

On the November 6 episode of Sister Wives (season 17, episode 9), Christine invited her former sister wives and her ex-husband Kody to her home to inform them that she was leaving in a week. During her final discussion with Kody, she revealed that several of his children had supported her in divorcing him after seeing her unhappy with Kody in Las Vegas.
Robyn called her out for being a liar and said there was no issue between the couple at the time. Robyn wondered if the couple had been faking it in front of them. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, said in a confessional that there had been issues between the couple for a long time and Robyn was just trying to invalidate Christine's decision, making her look crazy.
Kody also said that he was angry at Christine after seeing her suddenly. Christine said that the couple had been communicating better for the past 6 months, but Kody disagreed. He and Robyn wondered how Christine could tell Truely that she was divorced from him when they had not even been to their church and counseling.
Kody also told viewers that while he and Robyn's kids connect immediately as a family, Christine's children don't come up to him. He has not visited his kids in the past many years and refused to go to his daughter's surgery due to the fear of COVID. Sister Wives fans called out Kody for being a bad father and Robyn for calling Christine a liar.
Sister Wives fans call out Robyn and Kody for being mean to Christine
Robyn is Kody's fourth wife and is legally married to him. She also has three kids from her previous marriage and twi kids with Kody. Kody has been with Robyn since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has allegedly been playing favorites with her. Christine did not want to stay in a marriage like this and decided to leave Kody after 25 years of marriage.
Fans felt that Robyn had a guilty conscience and was trying to make the divorce about her. They also called out Kody for not visiting his kids and blaming the entire divorce on Christine.
What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 9?
This week on Sister Wives, Ysabel, Truely, and Christine went on a 6-day-long road trip before heading to North Carolina, where Ysabel would attend college for the next 4 years. Truely was initially nervous about moving to Utah with Christine but later accepted it.
Christine's house was finally sold, and she told everyone that she was moving in a week. She also revealed that since she had left the church, she would not need anyone to recognize the separation.
The episode description reads,
"After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine tells her emotional sister wives that her house is under contract and she's moving to Utah in a week. Then, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri."
Meri said that she and Kody were also separated, but she left the door ajar in case of any reconciliation. Kody, on the other hand, said that he did not recognize Meri as his wife anymore and that she could move on with her life.
Sister Wives features the lives of members of a polygamous family. Season 17 of the show, which airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET, features one of them, Christine, leaving the close-knit family.