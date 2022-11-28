"What an ugly person he is": Why are Sister Wives fans condemning Kody Brown in episode 12?

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new episode on November 27, 2022, at 10 pm ET. This week, Christine finally moved to Utah after bidding goodbye to everyone. While she was excited to get away from Kody and all the drama surrounding him, Kody had other plans.
Prior to Christine leaving, he told the cameras that he loved her and felt betrayed by her decision to leave. Fans who witnessed this took to social media to slam Kody, claiming he was lying. Moreover, they also pointed out that he was misbehaving because Christine is an independent person, and leaving him is her personal choice.
Titled Life After Polygamy, the official synopsis of episode 12 of Sister Wives read:
"Christine and Kody have a final battle about a snowblower on her way out the door to move to Utah; when Christine's house sale falls through, Kody wants Janelle to buy it, much to her dismay."
Continue reading to find out what Kody had to say about Christine's departure from Sister Wives and how Twitteratis reacted to it.
Fans slam Kody for creating drama as Christine moves to Utah on Sister Wives
Taking to Twitter, netizens claimed that while Christine maintained her dignity throughout the separation process from Kody, he threw a fit at every turn. Fans also slammed him for telling the cameras that he loved Christine, claiming it was all lies. A few Twitteratis even condemned him for acting "so petty" despite knowing that Christine didn't want him anymore.
"Why did you betray me?": Kody claimed he felt betrayed by Christine's decision to leave Sister Wives
At the beginning of the episode, everyone gathered at Christine's old house to bid her goodbye as she was finally moving to Utah the next day. Although she was happy to leave Kody and begin life anew, she was a little emotional. She told the cameras:
"It’s hard to leave. Ending a chapter is really hard no matter what."
Meanwhile, Kody plans to create his own drama before Christine's departure.
During his confessional, the Sister Wives star said:
"She’s moving today. There’s a sense that I feel like I’m, in a way, coping. I really want to tell her, ‘I loved you. I loved you, why did you betray me?’ I worked for this. And that’s almost just pathetic because she’s leaving. She’s done. I’ve gotta accept that, but I don’t want to. It’s breaking my heart."
On the other hand, Christine had no regrets as she left the city the next day and claimed that she felt like a whole new woman who doesn't regret her decision to leave.
Apart from that, Kody also revealed that he was struggling a lot with the divorce. He also blamed the separation process, saying it was poisoning his relationship with Janelle and Robyn:
"I’m struggling so much with this divorce. It’s probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn. I think that’s because I haven’t figured out what I am when we’re not this family. I’m out of my frame and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess."
Sister Wives airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.