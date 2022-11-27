What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 12 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Sister Wives season 17 episode 12 will air on TLC on Sunday, November 27, at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the episode on TLC Go and Philo one day after the television broadcast, on Monday, November 28.

The episode, titled Life After Polygamy, will showcase the Brown family dealing with the aftermath of Christine leaving their polygamous family. While Janelle will attempt to continue her strong friendship with Christine and motivate her to look forward to the next chapter of her life, Meri will resent Christine's decision to move on as she confesses in a preview that people now want her to leave Kody, just like Christine.

The episode description reads,

"Christine and Kody have a final battle about a snowblower on her way out the door to move to Utah; when Christine's house sale falls through, Kody wants Janelle to buy it, much to her dismay."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 episode 12?

Fans will see Janelle's troubles rise as she tries to find another place to live in the winter. In the previous episode of Sister Wives, Janelle had confessed that she was having issues with her RV and was planning on renting an apartment in the winter months in a nearby town. She would then come back and stay in the RV to focus on her "big" house being constructed.

In this week's episode, Kody will ask Janelle to rent Christine's old house for some time before starting to build her dream house on Coyote Pass. Janelle will reveal that she does not have enough mortgage or down payment money for both the houses. Janelle also said in a preview that she would have to rent Christine's house for at least two years, which would ruin her future plans of moving into her own house within a year.

Kody will still try to persuade her as he feels that the family funds don't have enough money to finish the construction this year. Other than that, Janelle might head to Utah to encourage Christine to move forward in her life. Janelle and Christine's relationship will improve as the two become better friends and not just sister wives.

It is hinted in the episode's description that Kody and Christine might fight each other over a "snowblower."

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 episode 11

Last week on Sister Wives, Christine revealed that she might remarry in Utah, given she finds a suitable man. Kody revealed that he was "begging" Janelle for a better relationship, who was just focussed on her friend Christine and her new house.

Christine's daughter Mykelti helped her mother pack her belongings from her house. Mykelti also visited Robyn to remind her that their bond was still strong and that she was still a "mother" to her.

The episode description reads,

"Christine reveals that she's open to getting married again someday; Janelle frustrates Kody when she makes another change to her living situation; after packing up Christine's house, Mykelti urges the family to get together for one last goodbye"

Kody attempted to play the "blame" game once again by saying that Christine was badmouthing him in front of the kids and that she had planned to leave him a long time ago. Mykelti invited everyone so that they could give a big farewell to Christine.

TLC airs Sister Wives every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

