"You self involved megalomaniac": Why are Sister Wives fans slamming Kody and coming out in support of Janelle?

Episode 11 of Sister Wives season 17 aired on TLC on Sunday, November 20, at 10 pm ET. This week, amid Christine and Kody's divorce proceedings, Janelle asked Kody to help her with her RV's leveling problems. Kody was against Janelle getting an RV instead of renting a place when Janelle's big house was being built.

Janelle did it regardless, but ended up with only six weeks left on the RV permit with her house nowhere in sight. She informed Kody that she was planning to move to a rental place for six months in the winter as she had no electricity or hot water. She made plans to again live in the RV in April.

Kody was angry at Janelle for not focusing on the house from the beginning and said that she did not discuss buying an RV with him. Janelle felt that he had forgotten that conversation and said that if she had waited for him to do something, it would never have been finished.

Sister Wives fans agreed with Janelle and felt that Kody just wanted to spend money on stuff for Robyn, his fourth wife. Fans slammed Kody for not caring for his wives equally and praised Janelle for standing her ground.

Sister Wives fans praise Janelle for making her own decisions instead of relying on Kody

Kody was seen upset by the fact that Janelle had already found a place to live in for six months. However, he himself did not offer her a place to live when Janelle's house was being built. He instead wanted her to stay in Christine's house while the new home was being built.

Sister Wives fans slammed Kody for wanting Janelle to live in his ex-wife's house. They also praised Janelle for making independent decisions.

What else happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 11?

The episode description read:

"Christine reveals that she's open to getting married again someday; Janelle frustrates Kody when she makes another change to her living situation; after packing up Christine's house, Mykelti urges the family to get together for one last goodbye."

This week on Sister Wives, Janelle and Christine discussed Kody's outburst and shared how they were shocked by Kody reacting in such a manner to Christine leaving him.

Christine later told Janelle that she figured out that Robyn wanted her to have a relationship with the kids even after her move to Utah. She resented telling Robyn that she did not want to have a relationship with her as it would affect her bond with the latter's children.

Christine revealed that she would be open to marrying another man after moving to Utah. Her daughter Mykelti invited all the other family members to say goodbye to her before she left. Christine called it the worst goodbye ever because everyone was standing in different corners and no one wanted to be there.

Christine felt that Robyn's children were looking at her angrily, which Robyn denied. Truely and Kody hugged but Kody did not let anyone else hug any other kid because of Covid. Kody confessed that he did not want to see Christine or her house ever again. He asked Truely to video call her after reaching Utah.

TLC airs new episodes of Sister Wives every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

