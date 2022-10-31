“The money is hers”: Sister Wives fans slam Kody for trying to split the money Christine receives for her house

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday, October 30. Ever since Christine broke the news of her wanting a divorce from Kody, things have been going downhill for the two of them. But Christine is not backing out, and this week she finally moved out of her house and left Arizona.
Since Christine was moving out, she decided to sell the house that she lived in because it was in her name. However, she dreaded the day she would need to have a conversation with Kody about the same.
Right enough, during this week's episode, Christine finally mustered up the courage to tell Kody that she was selling the house. Kody assumed that Christine would split the deal with him 50-50. But surprisingly, Christine told him that she would take the money from the house, and Kody could keep her share of property in Coyote Pass.
Although he agreed to what Christine had to say, during his confessionals, the Sister Wives star complained about the decision. Upon seeing his reaction, many fans took to social media to slam him.
What did Kody say? Fans condemn Sister Wives star for wanting Christine to split the money
When Kody heard that Christine would not be splitting the property 50-50, he was shocked. During his confessional, he shared:
"I assume that what we're doing is splitting all of our assets, the house, the land, everything that we've got. 50/50. Which is funny, 'cause she's already sold off some of the stuff that was ours."
Christine then pointed out that the house was only in her name. But Kody had an explanation for that as well. He said:
"In plural marriage, there's a tendency for the wives to own the assets because if dad goes to jail for cohabitation, they're gonna take all the property. Christine's walking away with her money from this house in this deal. She'll be able to buy another house. Janelle can't do anything on Coyote Pass until we pay it off."
Christine, however, refused to back down and stood firm on her decision.
Netizens slam Kody for his reaction to Christine selling the house
Taking to Twitter, fans called out Kody, saying that the house was in Christine's name and hence the money belonged to her. Many also added that she was not obligated to give him anything since she was giving him her share of the property in Coyote Pass.
Fans were also shocked that Kody wanted to take the money Christine received from selling her home to pay up Coyote Pass entirely, so Janelle could build her home on that land.
The official synopsis for this week's Sister Wives episode read:
"Kody deals with the divorce fallout as Christine prepares to leave Flagstaff. Meri and Robyn have a heart-to-heart about the future of the family, and Ysabel heads off to college."
TLC's Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.