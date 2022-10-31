“The money is hers”: Sister Wives fans slam Kody for trying to split the money Christine receives for her house

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday, October 30. Ever since Christine broke the news of her wanting a divorce from Kody, things have been going downhill for the two of them. But Christine is not backing out, and this week she finally moved out of her house and left Arizona.

Since Christine was moving out, she decided to sell the house that she lived in because it was in her name. However, she dreaded the day she would need to have a conversation with Kody about the same.

Right enough, during this week's episode, Christine finally mustered up the courage to tell Kody that she was selling the house. Kody assumed that Christine would split the deal with him 50-50. But surprisingly, Christine told him that she would take the money from the house, and Kody could keep her share of property in Coyote Pass.

Although he agreed to what Christine had to say, during his confessionals, the Sister Wives star complained about the decision. Upon seeing his reaction, many fans took to social media to slam him.

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Kody I have news for you … the house is Christine’s , the money is hers , the land is hers and child support is hers and her portion of the show is hers. Consider yourself lucky !! #SisterWives Kody I have news for you … the house is Christine’s , the money is hers , the land is hers and child support is hers and her portion of the show is hers. Consider yourself lucky !! #SisterWives

What did Kody say? Fans condemn Sister Wives star for wanting Christine to split the money

When Kody heard that Christine would not be splitting the property 50-50, he was shocked. During his confessional, he shared:

"I assume that what we're doing is splitting all of our assets, the house, the land, everything that we've got. 50/50. Which is funny, 'cause she's already sold off some of the stuff that was ours."

Christine then pointed out that the house was only in her name. But Kody had an explanation for that as well. He said:

"In plural marriage, there's a tendency for the wives to own the assets because if dad goes to jail for cohabitation, they're gonna take all the property. Christine's walking away with her money from this house in this deal. She'll be able to buy another house. Janelle can't do anything on Coyote Pass until we pay it off."

Christine, however, refused to back down and stood firm on her decision.

Netizens slam Kody for his reaction to Christine selling the house

Taking to Twitter, fans called out Kody, saying that the house was in Christine's name and hence the money belonged to her. Many also added that she was not obligated to give him anything since she was giving him her share of the property in Coyote Pass.

Fans were also shocked that Kody wanted to take the money Christine received from selling her home to pay up Coyote Pass entirely, so Janelle could build her home on that land.

Christina @BeagleNCreamChz C’s idea to take the house and give Kody her lot on Coyote Pass is about fair share of the $ value of each vs Kody’s “rob Peter to pay Paul” mentality of: use the money from her house to pay off her lot thus leaving her with nothing. Self-serving punishment #SisterWives C’s idea to take the house and give Kody her lot on Coyote Pass is about fair share of the $ value of each vs Kody’s “rob Peter to pay Paul” mentality of: use the money from her house to pay off her lot thus leaving her with nothing. Self-serving punishment #SisterWives

Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 @Louisiana_Cat So what if Kody gave Christine down payment for house. It’s in her name; she made all payments. In the eyes of the law, he’s not entitled to the proceeds. Unless that down payment was a binding loan, she’s not required to pay it back. #SisterWives So what if Kody gave Christine down payment for house. It’s in her name; she made all payments. In the eyes of the law, he’s not entitled to the proceeds. Unless that down payment was a binding loan, she’s not required to pay it back. #SisterWives

political piggy @piggy_political #SisterWives Kody would like Christine to walk away from the marriage with absolutely nothing. He thinks that the family is entitled to the equity from her house to pay off Coyote Pass & what is Christine supposed to get? Legally, Christine could force the sell of the land! #SisterWives Kody would like Christine to walk away from the marriage with absolutely nothing. He thinks that the family is entitled to the equity from her house to pay off Coyote Pass & what is Christine supposed to get? Legally, Christine could force the sell of the land!

Unapologetically Tiombe @teeombay1920 I’m so happy Christine didn’t fold on giving him the money from her house! These marriages aren’t failing because of polygamy, they’re failing because of Kody #SisterWives I’m so happy Christine didn’t fold on giving him the money from her house! These marriages aren’t failing because of polygamy, they’re failing because of Kody #SisterWives

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Kody I have news for you … the house is Christine’s , the money is hers , the land is hers and child support is hers and her portion of the show is hers. Consider yourself lucky !! #SisterWives Kody I have news for you … the house is Christine’s , the money is hers , the land is hers and child support is hers and her portion of the show is hers. Consider yourself lucky !! #SisterWives

LeeAnn @lleeann2001 Christine‘s equity does not belong to you Cody. Christine‘s equity belongs to Christine. She made the payments on the house. You and Robyn may have put the down payment. She can give you back that down payment whatever that was but she made the payments on the house #SisterWives Christine‘s equity does not belong to you Cody. Christine‘s equity belongs to Christine. She made the payments on the house. You and Robyn may have put the down payment. She can give you back that down payment whatever that was but she made the payments on the house #SisterWives

Opinions and Rants🦋 @rants_opinion How the fuck is this that hard. You get the coyote pass property and she gets the house she is currently living in. Seems pretty fair to me #SisterWives How the fuck is this that hard. You get the coyote pass property and she gets the house she is currently living in. Seems pretty fair to me #SisterWives https://t.co/q22YXAiPwO

Shawna @AuntieBubba322 How is it on Christine to pay off Coyote Pass from the sale of HER house?! You got her plot of land for $10!! She is never going to live there why should she pay it off with the proceeds from her house?! Christine wants a clean break Kotex!! #SisterWives How is it on Christine to pay off Coyote Pass from the sale of HER house?! You got her plot of land for $10!! She is never going to live there why should she pay it off with the proceeds from her house?! Christine wants a clean break Kotex!!#SisterWives

The official synopsis for this week's Sister Wives episode read:

"Kody deals with the divorce fallout as Christine prepares to leave Flagstaff. Meri and Robyn have a heart-to-heart about the future of the family, and Ysabel heads off to college."

TLC's Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes