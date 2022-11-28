"We need a spin-off": Sister Wives fans root for a new series featuring only Christine and Janelle

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.
This week, Christine Brown finally moved away to Utah. While Robyn and Kody blamed every problem they faced on Christine's decision to leave, one sister wife who stood beside her was none other than Janelle.
Janelle is Kody Brown's second wife, whom he married before Christine. The Sister Wives star has six kids with Kody, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah.
Janelle and Christine developed a bond over time and soon became best friends. While Christine was moving out of her house, the sister wife took coffee to her best friend's place to say goodbye.
When fans saw the bond that Janelle and Christine shared, fans took to social media to express their joy. While some loved seeing Janelle stand up to Kody, others said that they wanted to see a spin-off featuring Janelle and Christine over Kody and the rest of his wives.
Fans urge TLC to create a spin-off series featuring Christine and Janelle from Sister Wives
Fans took to social media to claim that the series should get rid of Kody and Robyn and premiere with a new series featuring only Christine and Janelle.
Viewers also lauded the duo for sharing a bond with each other compared to the other sister wives, others siad that they were happy that Christine and Janelle had each other.
Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Sister Wives
Just like Christine, Janelle, too, seemed to have issues with Kody about the construction of her house in Coyote Pass. However, Janelle showed no signs of backing down from her decision.
Titled Life After Polygamy, the official synopsis of episode 12 of Sister Wives read:
"Christine and Kody have a final battle about a snowblower on her way out the door to move to Utah; when Christine's house sale falls through, Kody wants Janelle to buy it, much to her dismay."
During this week's episode, just before Christine was set to move out, she revealed that the first buyer who wanted to purchase the house, fell out. She said that she was looking for another buyer. After she left, Kody suggested that Janelle purchase Christine's house from her and move there.
However, Janelle said that she wanted a house of her own and didn't want to move into the house that Christine had been living in. Kody slammed Janelle, saying that she wasn't being open minded. Janelle, however, said that if she had to buy Christine's house, she wouldn't get a construction loan to build her own house in Coyote Pass.
During her confessional, Janelle revealed that she wanted to move forward with building her own house instead of buying Christine's house.
She said:
"It sort of felt like he was using me and my buying power to save a house that he loves. He’s not listening at all."
Meanwhile, Kody made it clear that he didn't want to live with Janelle in her RV. He said that if she didn't want to work with him to solve the problems, "she gets to solve the problems on her own."
Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.