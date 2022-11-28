"We need a spin-off": Sister Wives fans root for a new series featuring only Christine and Janelle

TLC's Sister Wives returned for an all-new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

This week, Christine Brown finally moved away to Utah. While Robyn and Kody blamed every problem they faced on Christine's decision to leave, one sister wife who stood beside her was none other than Janelle.

Janelle is Kody Brown's second wife, whom he married before Christine. The Sister Wives star has six kids with Kody, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah.

Janelle and Christine developed a bond over time and soon became best friends. While Christine was moving out of her house, the sister wife took coffee to her best friend's place to say goodbye.

When fans saw the bond that Janelle and Christine shared, fans took to social media to express their joy. While some loved seeing Janelle stand up to Kody, others said that they wanted to see a spin-off featuring Janelle and Christine over Kody and the rest of his wives.

Fans urge TLC to create a spin-off series featuring Christine and Janelle from Sister Wives

Fans took to social media to claim that the series should get rid of Kody and Robyn and premiere with a new series featuring only Christine and Janelle.

Viewers also lauded the duo for sharing a bond with each other compared to the other sister wives, others siad that they were happy that Christine and Janelle had each other.

TV_Tillie @tv_tillie I'm so glad Christine and Janelle have each other. In a show about polygamy, the only worthwhile relationship was theirs. #sisterwives I'm so glad Christine and Janelle have each other. In a show about polygamy, the only worthwhile relationship was theirs. #sisterwives

Jodie @makeupbeanmua @HronikMarie I can’t wait for this to be cancelled , Janelle and Christine get a spin-off and Sobbin and Kody file bankruptcy . #sisterwives @HronikMarie I can’t wait for this to be cancelled , Janelle and Christine get a spin-off and Sobbin and Kody file bankruptcy . #sisterwives https://t.co/I2cES2Dqxc

NicoleP @nicsmiles @TLC PLEASE cancel Kody and bring on the Christine and Janelle spin off ASAP! I only want to see all the GOOD things they and the kiddos are doing! Kody is emotionally abusive and toxic. PLEASE. #SisterWives @TLC PLEASE cancel Kody and bring on the Christine and Janelle spin off ASAP! I only want to see all the GOOD things they and the kiddos are doing! Kody is emotionally abusive and toxic. PLEASE. #SisterWives

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Man I hope @realkodybrown and @LuvgvsUwngs look at these comments and see how vile people KNOW they are. We all see right through them. Hopefully Christine and Janelle get their own show and #sisterwives is canceled. No one wants to see Robyn, Kody or Meri! @TLC Look at comments! Man I hope @realkodybrown and @LuvgvsUwngs look at these comments and see how vile people KNOW they are. We all see right through them. Hopefully Christine and Janelle get their own show and #sisterwives is canceled. No one wants to see Robyn, Kody or Meri! @TLC Look at comments!

Radical Lefty Mob Princess🇺🇦🌻 @LeftyMob Kody has become an abusive monster. I need to stop seeing this a-hole on my tv. He’s driving people’s bp up, & we don’t even really know him. He’s infuriating. Please, @TLC , cancel this shitshow, & give Christine & Janelle their own spinoff. We promise great ratings. #SisterWives Kody has become an abusive monster. I need to stop seeing this a-hole on my tv. He’s driving people’s bp up, & we don’t even really know him. He’s infuriating. Please, @TLC, cancel this shitshow, & give Christine & Janelle their own spinoff. We promise great ratings. #SisterWives https://t.co/GzOaaDONLM

#SisterWives I hope Janelle announces she’s leaving Kody in tandem with next weeks episode. That would be amazing. Or maybe she saves it for the reunion show. No doubt her and Christine get a spin-off. I hope Janelle announces she’s leaving Kody in tandem with next weeks episode. That would be amazing. Or maybe she saves it for the reunion show. No doubt her and Christine get a spin-off. #SisterWives

Stéphanie @Fleurdelys_11 I want Janelle to leave. Then @tlc can give her and Christine their own show where they trash talk Kody for an hour every week. Throw in a small dick joke while you’re at it. #SisterWives I want Janelle to leave. Then @tlc can give her and Christine their own show where they trash talk Kody for an hour every week. Throw in a small dick joke while you’re at it. #SisterWives

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Sister Wives

Just like Christine, Janelle, too, seemed to have issues with Kody about the construction of her house in Coyote Pass. However, Janelle showed no signs of backing down from her decision.

Titled Life After Polygamy, the official synopsis of episode 12 of Sister Wives read:

"Christine and Kody have a final battle about a snowblower on her way out the door to move to Utah; when Christine's house sale falls through, Kody wants Janelle to buy it, much to her dismay."

During this week's episode, just before Christine was set to move out, she revealed that the first buyer who wanted to purchase the house, fell out. She said that she was looking for another buyer. After she left, Kody suggested that Janelle purchase Christine's house from her and move there.

However, Janelle said that she wanted a house of her own and didn't want to move into the house that Christine had been living in. Kody slammed Janelle, saying that she wasn't being open minded. Janelle, however, said that if she had to buy Christine's house, she wouldn't get a construction loan to build her own house in Coyote Pass.

During her confessional, Janelle revealed that she wanted to move forward with building her own house instead of buying Christine's house.

She said:

"It sort of felt like he was using me and my buying power to save a house that he loves. He’s not listening at all."

Meanwhile, Kody made it clear that he didn't want to live with Janelle in her RV. He said that if she didn't want to work with him to solve the problems, "she gets to solve the problems on her own."

Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

