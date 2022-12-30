Is Christine Brown leaving Sister Wives after breaking up with Kody Brown? TLC star’s response explored

Sister Wives fans thought Christine Brown was leaving the hit TLC series after she ended her plural marriage to Kody Brown and bid goodbye to Flagstaff.

However, the reality star explained that she wasn't going anywhere and that she was going to continue filming for the show from the basement of her own house, where production was preparing her own set for her confessionals.

Christine joined Sister Wives in their debut season with then-husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. Throughout the course of the season, the plural family has seen several ups and downs, all of which created a lot of tensions amongst the cast.

Christine was the first to leave Kody after the former couple announced that they were parting ways in 2021.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Christine said:

"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives....I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals her new set

On Wednesday, Christine Brown uploaded a TikTok video explaining that she wasn't leaving Sister Wives anytime soon and would continue filming for the show. She also shared her new set with her fans, an all-new confessional space that was in the process of being installed in her new home basement in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the TikTok video, Christine showed glimpses of the new set, a sneak peek of what fans can expect her confessionals on the show to look like. She said:

"This is, in fact, the set in my home! I'm so excited. You're gonna love it."

Calling her new space "super awesome," Christine showcased her new decor, including white bookshelves stacked with books, glass bottles, and hats on mannequin heads. She also called the unfinished basement her "favorite room in her house."

The new TikTok video comes shortly after the Sister Wives star uploaded a previous video detailing her last day at Flagstaff. Bidding goodbye to her previous house and the confessional set, Christine opened up about the set that was her home for the past decade that she'd been on the show.

The reality star filmed a 360-degree video of her confessional studio, and what looked like a living room for viewers watching the hit series was actually a garage.

Christine pointed to the sofa in the middle where she was seated to describe all of her feelings about what transpired during each season of the series. She also showed her followers her clothing space and the production team's seating arrangements.

Christine said:

"This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

Now that Christine has confirmed she will continue filming the hit TLC series, viewers will witness her living life on her own terms, being single and free of all the drama that she was exposed to while being associated with Kody and his three other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Christine ended her marriage to Kody in 2021. In November of the same year, she took to Instagram to make the divorce announcement.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine is not the only one to leave the plural marriage with Kody Brown. More recently, Meri Brown announced that she had parted ways with the patriarch, however, she was open to the idea of reconciliation. From Sister Wives season 17 tell-all, Janelle also confirmed her separation from Kody.

