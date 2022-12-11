 TLC’s Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 release date and air time

TLC’s Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is set to return with a brand new season, owing to the success of its previous installment. 90 Day Fiance favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for season 2 of their spin-off series, which will premiere on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:30 pm ET on TLC, and will document the couple's relationship.

Loren and Alexei married in 2015 after meeting during Loren’s birthright trip to Israel two years earlier. They welcomed their first son, Shai Josef, in 2020, and second son, Asher Noah, the following year. They also welcomed their daughter Ariel Raya in September 2022.

Considering several issues that Loren and Alexei initially had, fans were skeptical about the couple's future. However, they have remained strong and have managed to become one of the most successful and popular couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. With the new season coming, the After the 90 Days duo are set to give fans a deeper glimpse into new milestones in their lives.

What to expect from Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2?

Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will document the couple and their family's activities as they celebrate new milestones in their lives as well as indulge themselves in some much-needed drama and confrontations throughout the course of the episode. In the season trailer, the duo shared a glimpse of their life as they prepared for the arrival of their third child, Ariel Raya.

The news of the third pregnancy came a few months after Loren delivered her second son Asher. Not only did they have only nine months to find a new space to live and accommodate their children, they also had to kickstart oldest son Shai's modeling career, and also meet Alexei's family in Israel.

The After the 90 Days couple were seen in the doctor's cabin when Loren asked if he recommended Alexei get a vasectomy after the birth of their third child. However, Alexei wasn't okay with this.

Season 2 of the hit reality series will also follow Loren and Alexei's journey to Israel as they visit the country for the first time since their wedding. The couple, along with their sons and Loren's parents, met Alexei's parents. While having a conversation, his mother asked if the couple had plans to move to Israel, which shocked Loren's parents.

In a confessional on After the 90 Days, Loren's mother said:

"They've built a great life. How do you just give that up?"

Her father also had his opinion about the couple, and advised Loren to meet with an attorney before making a decision. He said:

"There's no way I'm ever gonna support this before you speak to an attorney. I want to know who legally has the rights to those children."

The After the 90 Days season trailer also witnessed Loren having an intense argument with her parents. In a confessional, she talked about her mother and said:

"She's tried to control me my whole life and she hates that she's lost control."

At the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards held in June 2022, the couple won the award for the Best Reality Romance. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the same, Loren said:

"I don't think it's hit us how many people watch us still, to this day. We didn't think we would've been married when we met, like, we're married seven years now, we never would’ve thought this. It's special. It's no joke, right, and like, we didn't think about any of this, but it's big, right? So many people voted for us."

Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is set to bring in more spice and drama as compared to its previous installment as the couple work their way through multiple issues amongst themselves and their family. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what more is in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Monday at 10:30 pm ET on TLC.

