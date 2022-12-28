“A little bittersweet”: Christine Brown expresses her emotions on her last day on Sister Wives set

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is finally bidding farewell to Flagstaff. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the star took to TikTok to share memories of her confessional studio as she spent the final day on the set of the TLC series. In the video, she described the sofa she used to sit on during her confessionals throughout several seasons and places where the crew sits on set.

Viewers were introduced to Christine when she joined Sister Wives in season 1 with her then-husband Kody Brown and their family of three other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, and all of their children at Flagstaff.

In 2021, Christine and Kody announced that they had decided to part ways after over 25 years of plural marriage. In September this year, the estranged sister wife revealed that she would move to Salt Lake City, Utah, to live her own life.

In the TikTok video, Christine said:

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet."

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reminisces her time on the set

Christine Brown has had both happy and heartbreaking memories at Flagstaff while spending time with her now ex-husband Kody Brown and their sister wives and children.

All of this was documented in the TLC series, which explored their trials and tribulations. While Kody had all four sister wives in season 1, by the time the show reached the end of season 17, only Kody and Robyn were together.

Kody Brown and Christine (Image via Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Captioning the TikTok post, the Sister Wives star said:

“I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back and forth for a year. An 8-hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

Christine filmed a 360-degree video of her confessional studio, and what looked like a living room for viewers watching the hit series was a garage. In the middle of the garage lay a sofa where Christine used to sit all these years, describing her feelings. On one side of the studio were clothes for her confessional looks, and on the other end was where the cameramen and the producers would sit.

"This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

The Sister Wives star then explained that although the video was recently uploaded, it was filmed much earlier.

Sister Wives star Christine is not the only one to leave the plural marriage

Christine is not the only one to leave the plural marriage with Kody Brown. Following news of her separation, it was revealed that Janelle and Meri Brown had also left the marriage, leaving Kody with only one wife, Robyn.

Christine announced her split from Kody in an Instagram post on November 21 and said:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

During the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all, Meri revealed that she and Kody were now separated. She explained how he thought they weren't acting like they were married, and while he felt that way, she was open to reconciliation.

In another clip from the tell-all episode, it was confirmed that Janelle had also split from Kody. The former is now looking forward to a healthy and focused journey in her life, as per her few Instagram posts. In the tell-all, Janelle said:

"To be honest with you, I really don't know if I want to do the work. It feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome."

Sister Wives matriarch Kody Brown is still married to Robyn Brown, the only woman he's been legally married to. Robyn was the last wife to join the plural marriage setup in 2014. And it looks like the most recent edition of the TLC series will be the last one. Viewers will have to wait and see what's to come ahead.

