"Couldn’t have been too bad": Sister Wives fans feel Robyn faked some of her Covid symptoms

Episode 13 of Sister Wives season 17, which aired on TLC on Sunday, December 4, featured both Robyn and Kody contracting Covid along with their kids. After getting diagnosed with the viral infection, Robyn revealed that she was having trouble breathing and her doctor advised her to go to the hospital.

Kody was afraid that Robyn would die in the hospital and wanted to get himself admitted too, which the doctors denied. Robyn bid an emotional farewell to her kids and said that she didn’t want it to be "the last time I saw them." Kody waited for his wife's health to improve and said that he missed his daughter Aurora, who was quarantined in the basement of Kody and Robyn's home

It took Robyn six to seven hours to find an empty hospital bed, and she was not given a ventilator for her breathing issues after a doctor's inspection. All of Robyn’s tests came back normal and she was sent home soon enough.

Sister Wives fans were shocked to see Robyn recover so soon and felt that her health "couldn't have been too bad."

🌺🌸💐Lily 🌼🌹🌻 @LilyKennedy585 They don’t even have Robyn on oxygen in the hospital. She couldn’t have been too bad. #sisterwives They don’t even have Robyn on oxygen in the hospital. She couldn’t have been too bad. #sisterwives

Sister Wives fans believe that Robyn was only pretending to have serious Covid symptoms

Kody had previously refused to go to her daughter's spine surgery in fear of contracting Covid, but was now willing to even stay in a hospital bed to be with Robyn.

Sister Wives fans felt that this was hypocritical behavior on his part.

Fans also called out Robyn for faking some of her Covid symptoms to get attention.

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Here Robyn go with the fake non dropping tears #SisterWives Here Robyn go with the fake non dropping tears #SisterWives

Shawna @AuntieBubba322 If Robyn’s so sick why does she not have oxygen on?! If her breathing was that bad they would have had her on oxygen either in her nose or a mask & I didn’t notice an IV in her either!! They could’ve given her antibiotics & fluids thru the IV if she was that sick!! #SisterWives If Robyn’s so sick why does she not have oxygen on?! If her breathing was that bad they would have had her on oxygen either in her nose or a mask & I didn’t notice an IV in her either!! They could’ve given her antibiotics & fluids thru the IV if she was that sick!! #SisterWives

RaiderDiana @RaiderDianna What a shame that kody would admit himself in the hospital to be with Robyn but, wouldnt go to the hospital when his daughter was having back surgery #SisterWives What a shame that kody would admit himself in the hospital to be with Robyn but, wouldnt go to the hospital when his daughter was having back surgery #SisterWives

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Robyn is being way too dramatic ever since she got COVID!! #SisterWives 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Robyn is being way too dramatic ever since she got COVID!! #SisterWives 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Jennifer or Mulva🚘 @JENisJUICY

You would literally NOT be able to film yourself acting like your helpless.... if you're talking... you're breathing...

#Sisterwives

Psychosomatic

You were not IN THE HOSPITAL you were in the E.R. big difference If you were that sick ...Robyn....You would literally NOT be able to film yourself acting like your helpless.... if you're talking... you're breathing...PsychosomaticYou were not IN THE HOSPITAL you were in the E.R. big difference If you were that sick ...Robyn....You would literally NOT be able to film yourself acting like your helpless.... if you're talking... you're breathing...#Sisterwives Psychosomatic You were not IN THE HOSPITAL you were in the E.R. big difference

What else happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 13?

The episode description read:

"Now that Christine has left the family, big problems with Kody and Janelle's marriage bubble to the surface; before they can address them, however, Kody and Robyn both get COVID-19; Robyn ends up in the hospital wondering if she's going to survive."

This week on Sister Wives, Truely visited Kody in Utah and was seen getting nervous about staying the night at Robyn’s house. The father-daughter duo have been fighting each other since the beginning of Covid, since Kody refused to meet her in person during the pandemic. Kody met Janelle for lunch, where the latter revealed her plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with the kids instead of Kody.

Gabe and Garrison allegedly sent texts to Robyn about breaking the Brown family and while Kody did not expect an apology from them, he wanted them to at least accept Robyn as a part of their family.

Kody compared Janelle's loyalty to Robyn's behavior as he felt that Robyn would support him all the time, while Janelle was taking a lot of "single women decisions," like wanting to travel to another state to visit the kids alone and buying an RV van.

Janelle and Kody's son Gabriel revealed that his father called him on October 11 (Gabriel's birthday) to ask about his Covid symptoms but forgot his son's birthdate. Gabriel cried after remembering the incident and said that it was the last time he spoke to his father.

Keep up with Sister Wives on the TLC network as fresh episodes air on the channel every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

