"Christine Brown is preaching": Sister Wives fans praise Christine as she stands up for herself in the reunion

TLC aired Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 1 on Sunday, December 18, at 10 pm ET. In the first part of the one-on-one interviews with host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody, Meri and Robyn accused Christine of leaving the family suddenly and breaking everyone's hopes of having a big polygamous family. Kody felt that Christine had already made up her mind while having the "divorce conversation" with him for the first time.

Christine defended herself by saying that her husband was not attracted to her and that she did not need to stick around when a man treated her like a small child and called her out on her "bad behavior." Kody accused Christine of having temper tantrums for years and stopping him from reconnecting with Meri.

Christine refused to acknowledge this, but did say that she was not going to be in a "platonic relationship." Robyn also felt that Christine broke her dream of having a "sisterhood" as they got older, but Christine said that she never had a good relationship with Robyn. Christine refused to "push" a false friendship into existence.

Sister Wives fans were happy to see Christine standing up for herself and her decision to leave the Brown family.

Sister Wives fans slam Kody for accusing Christine of breaking his heart

In the interview, Christine revealed that she herself was not attracted to Kody and did not want to stay in a marriage where she was not even his friend. Meri accused Christine of leaving her without warning. Christine accepted that she broke her relationship with Meri after the latter treated her poorly in Vegas.

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to slam Kody and Robyn for not treating Christine fairly and expecting her to stay in a marriage with no intimacy. They praised Christine for not faking a friendship with Robyn and telling the truth to viewers about how she had not felt connected to Meri or Robyn for years:

THAT, Cody… THAT is like the “knife in the back” that you so dramatically accused Christine of doing to you. I seriously cannot imagine my husband looking me in the face and saying, “Ok yes, it’s true- I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married.”THAT, Cody… THAT is like the “knife in the back” that you so dramatically accused Christine of doing to you. #SisterWives I seriously cannot imagine my husband looking me in the face and saying, “Ok yes, it’s true- I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married.”THAT, Cody… THAT is like the “knife in the back” that you so dramatically accused Christine of doing to you. #SisterWives https://t.co/uf4W2DYzNl

Jeanne7303 @jeanne7303 When Kody speaks I hear the Charlie Brown teacher voice. He’s toxic. So proud of Christine and Jonelle left him. #SisterWives When Kody speaks I hear the Charlie Brown teacher voice. He’s toxic. So proud of Christine and Jonelle left him. #SisterWives

Lynn G @lynngotts Ignoring the balding Ramen head, his personality is completely off putting. But he’s surprised Christine isn’t attracted to him?!? #SisterWives Ignoring the balding Ramen head, his personality is completely off putting. But he’s surprised Christine isn’t attracted to him?!? #SisterWives https://t.co/Xoh4itYXHQ

Laura Lichtenstein @Lichtelau Kody - "I didn't feel like it had to be over" Because Kody thought that he could belittle Christine forever the same way he did Meri #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives Kody - "I didn't feel like it had to be over" Because Kody thought that he could belittle Christine forever the same way he did Meri #SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives https://t.co/K96d0gSRFp

TLC Kody didn’t just say he’s not attracted to Christine, he said he was never attracted to her. That’s infinitely worse #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives Kody didn’t just say he’s not attracted to Christine, he said he was never attracted to her. That’s infinitely worse#SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives

That’s my queen. Talk to her nice! 🗣️ Christine said Robyn was moving weird and there isn’t any friendship shit.That’s my queen. Talk to her nice! 🗣️ #SisterWives Christine said Robyn was moving weird and there isn’t any friendship shit. That’s my queen. Talk to her nice! 🗣️ #SisterWives https://t.co/PFjiF0p8sn

Celeste @man41203362 He did not want to let go of Christine. He did not and it’s evident. She is the one that got a away from his control and he can’t take it. #SisterWives He did not want to let go of Christine. He did not and it’s evident. She is the one that got a away from his control and he can’t take it. #SisterWives

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 finale

TLC's description of the episode, titled Which Wife is Next?, read:

"While Christine settles into her new life in Utah, the remaining wives and Kody have another tense conversation at Robyn's; Janelle feels Kody is making her choose between him and her kids, and they reach a breaking point."

Last week on Sister Wives, the Brown family met together to see Janelle's plans for her dream house on the Coyote Pass. During the meeting, the family had an intense conversation about the future of the family without Christine. Robyn wanted the family members to communicate better, so asked others if they also wanted to leave or had any concerns.

Meri told Robyn that she would always be there with Kody. In a confessional, Kody said that he wished that Meri would not support him, adding that Meri was not his wife anymore. Meri also compared the parallels between her and Kody's marriage.

Janelle felt that she had to choose between her marriage to Kody and her kids as her adult children did not want to celebrate the holidays with him. Kody also demanded an apology from the children for not following the Covid protocols and for sending Robyn upsetting messages, blaming her for breaking the family.

TLC airs fresh episodes of Sister Wives season 17 every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

