"Got yourself another Sister Wives"- 90 Day: The Single Life fans shocked to learn that Caesar has two Ukrainian girlfriends

This Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 2 was filled with explosive revelations as Caesar, one of the singles of the show, revealed that while his relationship with Alona ended after the show was shot, he had found himself 2 love partners from Ukraine.

Caesar had previously dated Maria Divine, who was also from Ukraine, and went to the country himself in season 3 to find another Ukrainian love partner.

During the season, Caeser connected with Alona but she refused to come to America because of her father, who was stuck in the war. Caesar revealed at the reunion that he met his 2 girlfriends, Stella and Katrina, online and that he would bring the girls to America the very next month as they already had their visas.

Much to the shock of other cast members, Caesar also said that he would pay for the education of the women and had planned babies with both of them. He did not send money to either one of them after learning his lesson from Maria and that the girls would stay together in his two-bedroom apartment.

90 Day: The Single Life fans were shocked to hear about Caesar's intentions to bring two girls from Ukraine to America and wondered if they were trying to scam him.

90 Day: The Single Life cast members were as shocked as the viewers after hearing Caesar's plans

Host Shaun Robinson asked Caesar who would pay their bills, as the women could not work themselves until they received their green cards. The reality star admitted that he himself would be financially responsible for his girlfriends, which Tim thought was crazy.

Debbie told him that two girls falling for him at the same time was a little bit strange. She also felt that Caesar treated women as objects who could be bought.

Natalie, who is also from Ukraine, asked Caesar to stop insulting her country. Veronica also reminded him of the new "power dynamic" in his relationship, as he was the one bringing women into America. Tania was the only one who defended Caesar and asked others to congratulate him for finding love.

90 Day: The Single Life fans agreed with Debbie and Natalie. They felt that the girls would try to steal Caesar's money and that he just wanted to have some control over them.

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#90DayFiance @90DayFiance Caesar said he has TWO girlfriends that he plans to bring to the US and get them BOTH pregnant! #90DayFiance TheSingleLife Caesar said he has TWO girlfriends that he plans to bring to the US and get them BOTH pregnant! #90DayFiance @90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheSingleLife https://t.co/n1Op9wnQLC

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancethesinglelife The thrupoul clearly isn’t real lol part 3 Caesar about to throw it all a way just like that for alona The thrupoul clearly isn’t real lol part 3 Caesar about to throw it all a way just like that for alona 😭#90DayFiance #90dayfiancethesinglelife https://t.co/dYCp9JmEXX

Taneah @tdineroo

#90DayFiance Caesar is a total weirdo finding out he is 50 makes it funnier Caesar is a total weirdo finding out he is 50 makes it funnier #90DayFiance

jt @JOSH_DATGUY Lord Caesar done went and found two women to scam him at once.they taking all his little nails money Jesus take the wheel. #90DayFiance TellAll #90DayFiance Lord Caesar done went and found two women to scam him at once.they taking all his little nails money Jesus take the wheel.#90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance

shannon @s_oehler caesar can’t make it work with one woman so he’s doubled down with two #90DayFiance caesar can’t make it work with one woman so he’s doubled down with two #90DayFiance https://t.co/bE7S5MtqHb

.99centmemery @LisaHatesItHere



Team Natalie on this one



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll Caesar taking advantage of two women trying to escape a war and financial collapse is revolting!Team Natalie on this one #90dayfiance thesinglelife #90dayfiance thesinglelifetellall Caesar taking advantage of two women trying to escape a war and financial collapse is revolting!Team Natalie on this one#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90dayfiancethesinglelifetellall https://t.co/DZ74X67ysq

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-all Part 2?

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt and Vanessa told Debbie that they were having marital issues because of her. Colt shouted at her and did not apologize for his tone. Vanessa revealed that after Debbie left for Canada, Colt became more dependent on her.

She stated:

"I've never experienced Colt without Debbie, and I feel like I gained a son now."

Tania confessed that she was still married to Syngin, even though her husband was now out of sight. Debbie asked Tania to get more clarity on her relationship, but the latter revealed that she just wanted to have a good time with "women and couples."

The final part of 90 Day: The Single Life will air on TLC next Monday, December 12, at 8 pm ET. The first part of the reunion is already available on TLC Go, while the second part will be uploaded on the website 24 hours after the television broadcast, i.e. on Tuesday, December 6, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes