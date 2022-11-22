"Calling her out!": 90 Day: The Single Life fans cheer as Trish confronts Natalie over breaking Mike's heart

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 episode 11 aired on TLC on Monday, November 21, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Mike's mother Trish met Natalie and confronted her about her previous actions. Mike and Natalie were married for a year before Natalie left him without divorcing him legally, and moved out of Sequim, Washington, so she could date other men.

After two years, Natalie wanted to move back with Mike but he was confused about the whole situation. Trish accused Natalie of using Mike to get into America and said she could not understand why she pretended to love him.

Natalie tried to defend herself by apologizing and saying that she did not want to destroy anybody, but Trish remained unconvinced. She asked Natalie to either make up her mind and divorce Mike or give their marriage another chance. She also compelled Mike to ask Natalie to leave his house for the time being.

Mike did the same but was not able to decide whether to take back Natalie or not. 90 Day: The Single Life fans agreed with Trish and praised her for calling out Natalie over her actions.

90 Day: The Single Life fans feel Natalie deserved to hear what Trish said

In the previous episode, Natalie returned to Sequim after 2 years to take some important documents she had left behind. It was then that she told Mike that she still loved him.

She wanted to move back in with Mike even though she was seen dating another man, Josh, just a couple of weeks prior to this. Natalie had even asked Josh to have children with her.

90 Day: The Single Life fans praised Trish for questioning Natalie's true intentions. They did not think Natalie was serious about getting back together with Mike.

What else happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 episode 11?

The episode description read:

"Ed loses an old friend and ends up reconnecting with a past love. Meanwhile, Jesse and Jeniffer discuss their future together as he leaves for Colombia, and Natalie gets honest with Josh."

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie and Tony were seen packing as Debbie was moving to Canada. She had told her son Colt that she would not return and would live with Tony in the new country.

While she seemed confident earlier, Debbie confessed that she was uncertain about the big move. She stated:

"I'm giving up my life. What's going to happen six months down the road if Tony and I have a big fight and he says go home?"

She told Tony that everything was going to be totally different now and that her relationship with Colt would never be "close," implying that it would never improve. Debbie shared how she had both good and bad memories of the house. Tony hugged Debbie as she began to cry.

She said in a confessional:

"It's so scary because, who does this at 70 years old? Who gives up their whole life, their friends, their family, their son, their country? Leave everything they have, to live with a man I barely know?"

Debbie wanted to be with Tony and therefore, decided to take a chance regardless of the uncertainty. She also wrote a letter to Colt, stating how she was just a phone call away.

90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All part 1 will air on TLC next Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET.

