"She needs professional help" - 90 Day: The Single Life fans react as Natalie storms off mid-reunion refusing to divorce Mike

The reunion of 90 Day: The Single Life, which aired on Monday, November 28, on TLC, took an intense turn when Natalie was forced to choose a love partner between her husband Mike and her romantic love interest Josh.

Natalie told host Shauna Robinson that she felt Mike was a part of her life and that earlier she could not cope with her life in Sequim. Shauna felt that Natalie had only held on to Mike for security in America. The cast members at the reunion kept on pressing her to make a choice, but Natalie decided to storm off after saying:

"I'm sorry I need to go, I cannot listen to it."

She returned in front of the cameras after a while. When Josh was questioned about not inviting Natalie to his house, he revealed that the two had not had any communication about their labels and that she was not his girlfriend. He said that Natalie was still legally married to Mike, which made things complicated.

Natalie then said that she won't leave Mike for someone who does not stand up for her. However, fans slammed the 90 Day: The Single Life star for not wanting to divorce Mike or commit exclusively to Josh.

90 Day: The Single Life fans accuse Natalie of being a "manipulator" after seeing her behavior on the reunion episode

Natalie arrived from Ukraine in early 2020 and married Mike within 90 days according to the specifications for the K1 Visa.

Due to Covid, the couple was stuck in the house and had many fights. Soon after their wedding, Natalie left Sequim, Washington, and started dating other men, despite being legally married to Mike.

In a recent confession, Mike stated that he waited for Natalie for a long time. She later returned to Sequim after two years and despite dating Josh, told Mike that she wanted to come back. As a result, Mike was confused about whether to take back Natalie or divorce her.

90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that Natalie was using Mike for her green card and that was the reason why she did not call Josh her boyfriend, even after dating him for a year.

krissy escobar🇬🇩 @Mone_mcloving Natalie is cray. Lmao when she is in the hot seat. She walks away. But the minute Josh says something about how he’s treTed her all of a sudden she got mouth. She’s a manipulator. #90dayfiance thesinglelife #90dayfiance Natalie is cray. Lmao when she is in the hot seat. She walks away. But the minute Josh says something about how he’s treTed her all of a sudden she got mouth. She’s a manipulator. #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90dayfiance

#90DayFiance

#90dayfiancethesinglelife I used to think Natalie was just misunderstood ..but now I’m starting to think she is Undiagnosed I used to think Natalie was just misunderstood ..but now I’m starting to think she is Undiagnosed #90DayFiance #90dayfiancethesinglelife https://t.co/CkMPSHRIXw

shoegaltoo @shoegaltoo #90DayFiance I wish Mike would throw down tith the divorce papers on Natalie #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance I wish Mike would throw down tith the divorce papers on Natalie #90dayfiancethesinglelife

What else happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 1?

This week on the 90 Day: The Single Life reunion, Tiffany shared an upsetting update about her love life. She revealed that her time in South Africa with Ronald was wasted as he was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend, even after Tiffany and Ronald had mutually decided to get back together. Tiffany also shared that Ronald took money from his ex-girlfriend.

Tiffany further alleged that Ronald took her debit card and stole $250 from the account to gamble. Ronald denied Tiffany’s claims and broke the camera being used for the webcam.

Meanwhile, Tim told Shauna that he was not jealous of Veronica dating any other man but was insulted that another guy, with whom Veronica had just gone on one date, could hold so much power over her. Veronica had asked Tim to back down when she started dating Justin.

90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 2 will air on TLC next Monday, December 5, at 8 pm ET.

