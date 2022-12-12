"Tell Meri it's over": Sister Wives fans want Kody to divorce Meri officially so she can move on 

TLC aired Sister Wives season 17 episode 4 on Sunday, December 11, at 10 pm ET. In the episode, the Browns had a family meeting for the first time since Christine left. During the meeting, Kody mentioned how Janelle was acting just like Christine and that his relationship with his kids (with Janelle) was bad just because of Covid.

He mentioned how Christine was unhappy for years without telling anyone, so they needed better communication in the family. Meri noted how Kody was ready to work on his relationship with Janelle but was ignoring their poor marital bond. She also felt that there were a lot of parallels between her and Christine's marriage.

In a confessional, Meri accused Kody of treating her the same way Christine treated her. Robyn asked people to open up if they did not want to be in the family and Meri said that she was going to be there for several coming years, making everyone silent.

Kody felt that Meri was not with him now and was more of his enemy. Sister Wives fans were upset to see him open up about other issues in the family but not telling Meri directly that he did not want to be married to her.

Geraldine @CountessGPS Seriously have to laugh at Kody being mad that Janelles boys aren’t talking directly to him about why they’re upset, but Kody won’t directly tell Meri it’s over and to move on #SisterWives Seriously have to laugh at Kody being mad that Janelles boys aren’t talking directly to him about why they’re upset, but Kody won’t directly tell Meri it’s over and to move on #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans want Meri to walk away from Kody

Meri is Kody's first wife and they have been married for the past 32 years.

After Meri tried to cheat on Kody in 2015 with a man she talked to online (who turned out to be a girl in real life), Kody did not further any marital relations with her. In a previous confessional, he said that he does not consider Meri to be his wife.

Sister Wives fans felt that Meri needed to realize her self-worth and pick up on the hints given by Kody. They also wanted Kody to be more open with Meri about their separate futures.

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 #sisterwives Look Meri Kody doesn't want anything to do with YOU!! You should walk away!! The only wife he cares about is Robyn... Your better off leaving. #SisterWivesTLC Look Meri Kody doesn't want anything to do with YOU!! You should walk away!! The only wife he cares about is Robyn... Your better off leaving. #SisterWivesTLC #sisterwives

Chayna Washington @always_a_lady2u Kody tells Meri he wants nothing to do with her. Yet, Robyn could care less how Meri feels hearing that. Robyn doesn't want to be alone in a life with Kody. Just bide your time Robyn. Kody will latch onto Meri's BFF. I cant wait to see Robyn deal with that. #SisterWives Kody tells Meri he wants nothing to do with her. Yet, Robyn could care less how Meri feels hearing that. Robyn doesn't want to be alone in a life with Kody. Just bide your time Robyn. Kody will latch onto Meri's BFF. I cant wait to see Robyn deal with that. #SisterWives

Rhonda W. @Rhonda_W88 How many times does Meri have to hear Kody say he doesn’t want a relationship with her? How embarrassing and degrading for her but maybe not. She stays no matter what. #SisterWives How many times does Meri have to hear Kody say he doesn’t want a relationship with her? How embarrassing and degrading for her but maybe not. She stays no matter what. #SisterWives

Sure. No problem. @OneGrumpyElf Kody laughs derisively at Meri supporting him and saying she's going to stay because he has "no desire to be in a relationship with her." His words. Listen to him and move on. #SisterWives #SisterWives TLC Kody laughs derisively at Meri supporting him and saying she's going to stay because he has "no desire to be in a relationship with her." His words. Listen to him and move on. #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC

Shannon @stpaulirishgal “Meri is trying to support me and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her” shut up Kody!! #SisterWives “Meri is trying to support me and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her” shut up Kody!! #SisterWives

💜 @iheartjaxtara Meri, give it up, Kody doesn’t care about your issues with him. He just needs you to pay off Coyote Pass for him. #Sisterwives Meri, give it up, Kody doesn’t care about your issues with him. He just needs you to pay off Coyote Pass for him. #Sisterwives https://t.co/10SuW8Z2Ip

jas @thejasfiless Damn Kody needs to tell Meri he doesn’t want her point blank to leave and it says a lot that kody calls his children “Janelle children” #SisterWives Damn Kody needs to tell Meri he doesn’t want her point blank to leave and it says a lot that kody calls his children “Janelle children” #SisterWives

Blonde Bitch @BlondeBitch_Xo DID HE JUST SAY HE DOESNT WANNA BE IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH MERI? #sisterwives DID HE JUST SAY HE DOESNT WANNA BE IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH MERI? #sisterwives

Recap of Sister Wives season 7 episode 13

TLC's description for the episode read:

"Now that Christine has left the family, big problems with Kody and Janelle's marriage bubble to the surface; before they can address them, however, Kody and Robyn both get COVID-19; Robyn ends up in the hospital wondering if she's going to survive."

Last week on Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody discussed the family's plans for the holidays. Janelle revealed that her boys did not want to celebrate Thanksgiving with Kody, so she would celebrate the holiday with him and then have a traditional family Christmas eve with Kody.

This hurt him and he told Janelle that her kids had sent Robyn messages accusing her of breaking the family. Later on, Kody told Janelle that he wanted her to be as loyal as Robyn, since she was making many "single lady decisions" like moving into an RV alone.

Later on, Robyn, Kody and their kids (except for Aurora) tested positive for Covid despite their strict protocols. Robyn had a lot of trouble breathing so she was admitted to the hospital.

Kody wanted to be admitted too so that he could be with Robyn but the hospital denied him. All of Robyn's tests came back fine and she was sent home after a couple of hours.

Kody also eveloped some serious issues but was able to overcome them without going to the hospital.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

