"Going for that Emmy!": Sister Wives fans believe Kody's dramatic outburst was fake

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Nov 14, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Christine refuses to respond to Kody's outburst (Images via TLC)

Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10 aired on TLC on Sunday, November 13, at 10 pm ET. In the latest episode, Christine's announcement about leaving for Utah in a week did not sit well with the family. Kody felt that Christine focused more on the "man" than the whole polygamous "family" aspect which led to their downfall.

He also accused Christine of not being nice to Robyn. Christine confessed that she just had a good relationship with Janelle and wanted to take a break from the others.

This caused Kody to break down and he told Robyn that Christine had treated her poorly from the beginning and had just been complaining instead of working on their bond. He said that he felt there was a "knife in his kidneys" and thanked Christine for leaving.

Sister Wives fans were shocked to see Kody's behavior, and many felt that he was faking the outburst.

Kody really going for that Emmy! #SisterWives https://t.co/pSEPhWyw8i

Sister Wives fans believe Kody only cares about Robyn

Kody had not seen his older kids for a while due to strict Covid protocols. However, he wanted to blame Christine for his poor relationship with his children.

He confessed that he was in a mixed ball of emotions as he and Robyn were being rejected by the family.

Robyn confessed that she was frustrated with Christine breaking the family dynamic. She started to cry after Christine told her that she just wanted to spend time with her loved ones.

This caused Kody to freak out and he accused Christine of never investing enough effort to resolve her differences with the other sister wives.

Those who watched the episode took to Twitter to slam Kody for having favorites. Many also felt his outburst was not real.

So easy to blame Christine for everything. Kody is delusional. #SisterWives
Kody's embarrassing outburst is just proving Christine right that he has a favorite. #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC https://t.co/bAgGe9MuLe
Kody worried about Christine going around telling the kids he didn’t love her when he just sat there and said he didn’t love her. ( in the confessional) He was just trying to be a good husband by sticking it out with her. TF! #SisterWives
Kody is so dramatic, you'd think he was submitting an Emmy reel for consideration Lol.#SisterWives
Kody’s wives trying to keep from laughing at his outburst. #SisterWives https://t.co/d26kOMTriM
KODY IS SUCH A LIAR!!!!!!!! #SisterWives
Does Kody think he’s auditioning for some part? I despise him #SisterWives
Hey Kody! I was having a bad day but you are such a fool and so ridiculous you made me laugh! Thanks dude. #sisterwives
#SisterWives #Kody you’re a terrible actor, hoorah for Christine

What else happened on Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10?

The episode description read:

"Christine's big announcement that she's leaving in a week causes chaos as Robyn questions her future relationship with her former sister wife and Kody explodes. As they all try to pick up the pieces, Janelle's RV lifestyle hits another obstacle."

Robyn and Meri were seen crying after the whole ordeal and were worried about Christine not having a relationship with other kids. Janelle tried to comfort Christine and said that Kody's outburst was his own process of grieving.

Janelle felt that she was stuck in poor financial condition after buying the RV as according to the law, she could not stay in the RV for more than 4 months a year, even though it was on her own property.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET and features the daily lives of the popular polygamous Brown family.

