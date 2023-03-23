Meet Kim and Dustin from Seeking Brother Husband season 1

Seeking Brother Husband, TLC’s latest reality television show, will showcase the lives of four polyandrous couples, where female cast members have multiple partners while male cast members remain true to the one female partner.

One of the couples set to appear on the show is Kim and Dustin from Asheville, North Carolina.

TLC’s press release states about them:

"Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them."

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

One of the couples set to appear on Seeking Brother Husband is Kim and Dustin, who have been married for 11 years. The third part of this relationship is Vinson, whom the two welcomed into their lives with open arms.

Seeking Brother Husband, cast member Kim likes to describe herself as a "Truth Seeker, a Soul Speaker, and a Lightworker" and wants to share her journey of spiritual awakening with the world through Soliloquy of the Soul, a blog where she regularly documents her life.

Her blog states about her:

"I’ve always been a writer and I feel I’ve always been a helper. I traded the old lock-key journal for a blog back in college, and I've been documenting my life on the regular since then."

The upcoming reality star stated on her blog that she has always felt very connected to her inner being and that she has always been a strong, active, and vocal Christian. She added that while she couldn’t explain everything, she felt good and "at ease" knowing that she was doing the right thing and that she was on the right path to being a good person.

The Seeking Brother Husband cast member took to social media to announce her and Dustin’s participation in the TLC series and said that they were excited about being able to share the journey of their open marriage with the world. She added that they are aware that their way of life would surprise some people because they haven't previously been outspoken about their polyamorous relationship.

She continued:

"However, we were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show up in our authenticity and share our story and we felt we should embrace it."

In a promo clip for Seeking Brother Husband, Dustin said that initially, he thought that Kim and Vinson were going to do their own thing, but pretty soon, their entire family "meshed" into one. He added that Vinson’s daughters and his son get along well and called the situation "mind-boggling and surprising."

Vinson said:

"There was definitely some awkwardness between Dustin and I and it’s natural for guys to feel a little territorial. But over time, I think we both realized that we have a genuine love for Kim."

