TLC and Shaggy Hot Summer Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

TLC and Shaggy have officially announced their Hot Summer Nights Tour, which is scheduled to take place from June 1, 2023, to July 14, 2023. This trek will span across various cities, including Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, Austin, and many more.

They announced the tour through their Instagram handles. The news has created a buzz among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see them perform live. TLC and Shaggy have both been in the music industry for decades and are known for their electrifying performances.

The general ticket sale for the show will begin on March 17, 2023, and Citi Card members and VIP/package holders can get even earlier access with presale tickets on March 14, 2023, at 10 am. Additionally, for those who want a guaranteed hassle-free ticket buying experience, StubHub has got them covered with their FanProtect program.

Fans of popular singer-songwriter Sean Kingston and iconic R&B group En Vogue have reason to rejoice as both musicians will be joining the upcoming Summer Nights Tour as special guest artists.

Here are the Hot Summer Nights Tour Dates and venues:

June 1, 2023 – Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater

June 3, 2023 – Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

June 4, 2023– St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheater

June 7, 2023 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

June 9, 2023 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

June 10, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11, 2023 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

June 13, 2023 – Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 15, 2023 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

June 16, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 17, 2023 – Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

June 21, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

June 23, 2023 – Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24, 2023 – Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

June 25, 2023 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 28, 2023 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30, 2023 – Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

July 1, 2023 – The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 2, 2023 – Lake Cowichan, BC Laketown Shakedown (with Shaggy Only)

July 3, 2023 – Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall (with TLC, Shaggy, and Sean Kingston Only)

July 6, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live^ (with Shaggy and Sean Kingston Only)

July 7, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

July 8, 2023 – Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

July 9, 2023 – Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

July 13, 2023 – Edmonton, AB Edmonton EXPO Center (with TLC and Shaggy Only)

July 14, 2023 – Calgary, AB Cowboys Music Festival (with TLC and Shaggy Only)

Tracing the music careers of TLC and Shaggy

Both TLC and Shaggy achieved success in the 1990s and early 2000s. While they have different musical styles and backgrounds, they have both made significant contributions to the music industry.

TLC, an acronym for T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chili, was part of a female R&B group formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1990. The group's members were Tionne T-Boz Watkins, Lisa Left Eye Lopes, and Rozonda Chili Thomas.

In 1994, TLC released their album, CrazySexyCool, which became their breakthrough album. It featured hit singles such as Creep, Waterfalls, and Red Light Special. The album sold over 11 million copies in the United States alone and won two Grammy Awards.

The group's third album, FanMail, was released in 1999 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured hit singles No Scrubs and Unpretty. In 2002, Lopes passed away in a car crash and the remaining members decided to continue TLC as a duo.

Shaggy, aka Orville Richard Burrell, is a Jamaican-American reggae singer born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1968. He moved to Brooklyn, New York, when he was 18 and later joined the United States Marine Corps. He began his music career in the late 1980s, and in 1993, he released his debut album, Pure Pleasure, which did not gain much commercial success.

In 1995, Shaggy released his second album, Boombastic, which featured a hit single of the same name. The album sold over one million copies in the United States and won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

Both TLC and Shaggy have made significant contributions to the music industry and have achieved great success in their careers. They have influenced and inspired many artists who have followed in their footsteps.

