How old is Freddie McGregor? Jamaican reggae singer recovering at home after suffering a stroke

Freddie McGregor’s fans were worried after the singer reportedly suffered a stroke while resting at home. However, he has since recovered and is taking a break at his residence.

Popular musician Mark Leggett confirmed the news regarding his stroke and stated:

“Just to confirm that singer Freddie McGregor did have a stroke this past Monday. I would just want to confirm news from a very very reliable source that he (is) currently doing fine. Just resting up. I hope (this) puts everyone’s mind at ease all over the world.”

He was in the United States on November 28 when his health condition was affected. His family members have not given any further updates on the matter.

Following the stroke, he was immediately admitted to the hospital and the UB40 Tour was postponed to an unspecified date. The performances were originally scheduled from December 2 to December 21, 2022, at various locations like Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, London, and more.

The UB40 Tour was planned on the occasion of the band’s 45th anniversary and they were also joined by Don Letts.

Freddie McGregor: A singer, musician, and record producer

Born on June 27, 1956 in Clarendon, Jamaica, Freddie McGregor developed a taste in music from a very young age. At the age of seven, he became a member of two music groups – The Clarendonians and Generation Gap.

His career received an upswing after he met record producer and singer Niney the Observer. He released several big hits like Bobby Babylon, Big Ship, I Was Born a Winner and more in early 1980s. He continued to work with several other record producers and toured for a long time.

McGregor founded several record labels that helped launch several musicians' careers. He later gained recognition for his albums like Signature, Anything for You, Di Captain, and more. He was also a member of the duo Freddie and Fitzroy, along with Ernest Wilson.

He wrote a few of his songs like Tomorrow Is Like Today, What Difference Does It Make, and more. His first studio album, Mr. McGregor, was released in 1977 and received positive feedback from critics and audiences. He was the producer and arranger for several other singers.

His 2005 release Comin’ in Tough featured the appearances of Anthony B, Marcia Griffiths, and Morgan Heritage. He is popular for his 1982 LP, Big Ship, which was commercially successful. At the beginning of his career, Polydor Records were impressed with his releases and after joining them, he delivered hits like That Girl and Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely.

He did not have any major releases during the 90s and he started to frequently release albums like Signature and Anything for You in 2000, for which he received a Grammy nomination. His 2016 album, True to My Roots, was also praised for its songs and he has been releasing more singles alongside collaborating with other artists.

