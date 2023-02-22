"It is actually happening": 1000-lb Sisters fans rejoice as Tammy finally gets approved for her weight-loss surgery

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 6 aired on TLC on Tuesday, February 21, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Tammy was supposed to go through all her medical check-ups before getting approved for her surgery. She was very concerned about the same as she had worked hard to lose weight just so that she could be eligible for the surgery and did not want to fail so close to the goal.

She was concerned about her therapist and lung doctor not clearing her for the surgery and had to pull through the visits because she was not feeling well after traveling for 4 hours in an ambulance. Dr. Smith explained to Tammy that the risk of staying where "she was" was much higher than the risk of getting a surgery.

The hematologist himself said that Tammy could get blood clots after the operation and would be receiving blood thinner for some time. The pulmonologist gave Tammy a 39% risk of developing a serious respiratory issue, given that she was already on a trach. Ultimately, however, she was approved for the big weight-loss operation, despite it being a big risk.

The cardiologist and the therapist were concerned about Tammy's behavior. However, Dr. Smith gave her the green light as it was very risky to stay at her current weight with no help. Tammy was thrilled after hearing the news and did not seem nervous about the surgery.

1000-lb Sisters fans were glad that Tammy was finally approved for the big operation and could finally lose a lot of weight.

1000-lb Sisters fans celebrate as Tammy gets approved for surgery after losing more than 200 pounds herself

Tammy joined the rehab weighing 717 pounds, and had to be under 550 pounds to be approved for the surgery.

After 8 months of staying in the facility, she was able to bring her weight down to 534 pounds, much to her and her family's happiness. Tammy wanted to leave for home and did not plan on staying much longer in the rehab like the other patients.

1000-lb Sisters fans were amazed to see Tammy's journey and were excited for her to have the weight-loss surgery.

Griselda @tcamil I shed a few tears when the doctor said Tammy was approved for surgery #1000lbSisters I shed a few tears when the doctor said Tammy was approved for surgery #1000lbSisters

Angele @oneandonly87 Tammy is approved for surgery!! Check MarkTammy is approved for surgery!! #1000lbSisters Check Mark ✅ Tammy is approved for surgery!! #1000lbSisters

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina This better be one big room to fill all these people in for 1 adult who actually has the appointment. Alright Dr. Smith. OMG I am gonna cry happy tears of these approvals. Dr Connie thank you for helping Tammy. #1000lbSisters This better be one big room to fill all these people in for 1 adult who actually has the appointment. Alright Dr. Smith. OMG I am gonna cry happy tears of these approvals. Dr Connie thank you for helping Tammy. #1000lbSisters

Tammy had a heath scare while going to the hospital

The 1000-lb Sisters star had to travel four hours to reach the hospital from rehab, which was very tough for her.

She even had a dry throat in the middle of the journey and had issues with the trach, which was quickly fixed by the nurse. Tammy appreciated her and felt that her family would not know what to do about the same, which could have caused some serious complications.

One day after the journey, Tammy's family noticed that she was unwell and had to rush through the clinics.

1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery plus and the network's website.

Poll : 0 votes