"Better be nicer": Why do 1000-lb Sisters fans think Tammy's therapist may not approve her for weight loss surgery?

Episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters season 4, titled Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread, aired on TLC this Tuesday, February 14, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Tammy was seen getting excited about her doctor's appointment, as she finally weighed under 550 pounds, which was a requirement to get weight-loss surgery. During her 8-month-long stay at the rehab, Tammy reached her goal weight of 534 pounds and by the end of the episode, she had lost another 2 pounds.

Dr. Smith said he was proud of Tammy and that her achievement left him "speechless." Tammy also thanked the doctor, stating that she could not have done this without his help and praised him for sending her to rehab. However, she still needed to get the approval of several doctors, like the cardiologist, to make sure that she could withstand the surgery.

Dr. Smith also needed final clearance from Tammy's therapist Dr. Connie, with whom she had to attend six mandatory sessions. Tammy admitted in a confessional that it was difficult for her to talk in front of the therapist. She had refused to open up or be evaluated by her, even ending the meeting early in one of the sessions.

Tammy did not want her therapist to hold her back when she was this close to the final surgery. Tammy's family members also said that getting the "psych evaluation" was going to be tougher than getting the "physical clearance" for her surgery.

1000-lb Sisters fans agreed with Tammy and her family, as they too felt that Dr. Connie would not give her a final clearance letter, given Tammy's rude behavior against the doctor.

1000-lb Sisters fans are concerned that Tammy won't get her surgery despite reaching her goal weight

When Tammy initially started rehab, she spoke nicely to Dr. Connie, but as time progressed, she became meaner. Despite gaining 10 pounds and losing her dog Little Bit, Tammy did not disclose any of this important information to her doctor and instead asked her not to evaluate her.

Hence, 1000-lb Sisters fans were worried that Tammy wouldn't get the surgery in spite of her significant progress. They asked her to behave nicely in front of the therapist.

Tammy weighed 717 pounds when she was admtted to the rehab

The 1000-lb Sisters star weighed her most when she had to be admitted to rehab.

Soon after joining the facility, Tammy had a death scare as she had to be put in a medically induced coma. Her oxygen level was very low and she even had to get a trach to be able to speak/breathe.

After getting discharged, Tammy lost a lot of weight but also gained 10 pounds, which set her back. Her family was also worried that Tammy would revert to her old habits, but she was able to lose 185 pounds without any medical procedure.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

