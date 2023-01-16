"Shouldn't have been made": Viewers shocked as TLC's new show MILF Manor puts mothers and sons in same dating pool

MILF Manor premiered on TLC on Sunday, January 15, at 10 pm ET. The series brought eight women to Mexico so that they could explore new relationships with younger men. However, they did not expect their sons to be the potential contestants in the dating pool. The mother-son duos were shocked after the cast reveal but decided to form connections right away.

They were then told that they had to share rooms and win two major suites. The mothers also had to identify their sons from a line of men while being blindfolded. This led to many awkward situations, including mothers becoming awkward after seeing their son being touched.

One contestant, Joey, was shocked to see his mother, Kelle, invite another man to bed, right in front of him. He decided not to let it happen and asked them to stop. Later on, Jose was shocked to see another man flirt with his mother and take her out on a date. One of the mothers, Pola, even refused to let his son date a lady because she felt the latter was not looking for anything serious.

MILF Manor fans were shocked to see the show's entire premise and slammed the showmakers for making the series.

CHANÉL EAST COAST @chanelestcst



Btw this show shouldn't have been made in the first place.



#MILFManor @TLC Cougar Coven was taken?Btw this show shouldn't have been made in the first place. @TLC Cougar Coven was taken?Btw this show shouldn't have been made in the first place.#MILFManor

Viewers slam TLC and ask producers to cancel the MILF Manor series

Viewers felt that it was weird to have mothers and sons in the same dating pool and seeing each other while dating other men/women. Several netizens asked TLC to stop fairing MILF Manor on their network. They also slammed the producers for creating the show in the first place.

MILF Manor is produced by Alejandro Vazquez Saldana and co-produced by Wendi Wan and Tony Croll.

FishEyedFool @1SideFishEye why would mother and son on the same dating show willingly date show peers 🙁 like literally git yo life #MILFManor Not feeling the show contextwhy would mother and son on the same dating show willingly date show peers 🙁like literally git yo life #MILFManor Not feeling the show context 😬 why would mother and son on the same dating show willingly date show peers 🙁😫 like literally git yo life😫😫😫

Nida @nidzi1k @yellowplantains it needs to be cancelled. I was looking forward to having these women meet men other than each other’s sons @TLC this show is disturbingit needs to be cancelled. I was looking forward to having these women meet men other than each other’s sons #milfmanor @yellowplantains @TLC this show is disturbing 😳 it needs to be cancelled. I was looking forward to having these women meet men other than each other’s sons #milfmanor

NATALIE @SWEETPATA Awful show! Get drunk and try to seduce your son or mom right in front of you. Super yuck! #MILFManor Awful show! Get drunk and try to seduce your son or mom right in front of you. Super yuck!#MILFManor

YourSithPrincess @Lastofthespins1

No.

I want to turn it off....I just can't Day one strokes??? VomitNo.I want to turn it off....I just can't #milfmanor Day one strokes??? VomitNo.I want to turn it off....I just can't #milfmanor https://t.co/fn8jVX2RLf

LilyRose @charirosie I need a shower from watching this show. Bizarre... #milfmanor I need a shower from watching this show. Bizarre... #milfmanor

J. Laverne Cole @JLaverneCole @TLC Please cancel this show!!! It’s more than disgusting… I’m an avid watcher of your channel but I’m very disappointed in this show and you guys for allowing it… #milfmanor @TLC Please cancel this show!!! It’s more than disgusting… I’m an avid watcher of your channel but I’m very disappointed in this show and you guys for allowing it… #milfmanor

What else happened on MILF Manor season 1 episode 1?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Hot single moms search for love at a beautiful dating retreat in Mexico, but one shocking twist will change everything."

This week on MILF Manor, the other contestants felt that Kelle always wanted to be the "belle of the ball" and she herself confessed that she wanted to date every man in the villa. Kelle's son felt that she would date anyone with an accent.

Charlene was a little bit concerned about opening up and felt that she was not like other women. Jimmy said that he was attracted to Pola and asked her out on a paddle boarding date.

Pola revealed that she always wanted a man who was involved in physical sports. Her son Jose asked her to take it slow as even nice guys could hurt her. Pola had a good time on her date but was worried about her son getting closer to Kelle.

Kelle joked about wanting to spend the night in Jose's room, but Pola refused to let her do so. She felt that Jose was not even attracted to Kelle and that he should date a shy and nice girl.

Kelle refused to listen to Pola and called her "mom." She was also seen flirting with Ryan and inviting him to her room. Ryan tried to explain to Charlene that she should be more open to new experiences.

MILF Manor will air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

