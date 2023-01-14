5 times K-pop idols were asked controversial questions

As a downside to every situation, while K-pop idols enjoy their fame and the love and support they get from their fans, they are also unfortunately made to undergo awkward and uncomfortable circumstances from which they can't find a way out.

Given their public presence, K-pop idols are often asked controversial questions that invade their privacy. While it is understandable that their stance as celebrities comes with the sacrifice of their personal space, sometimes the questions asked in public settings can get out of hand and create a lot of controversy around them.

Though some K-pop idols handle these questions well, some naturally feel helpless at these times.

5 times K-pop idols had to face awkward and uncomfortable questions

1) When MONSTA X was asked question unrelated to them

Lua 🅴 @princesa_bigato Are you serious? Like, this was super embarrassing to the boys, this wasn’t a good action! There was no reason to say that, the boys were happy, for then, it was a Big deal! What if bts got a Grammy nomination?? Monsta X aren’t Bts, and this was really unnecessary! @accessonline Are you serious? Like, this was super embarrassing to the boys, this wasn’t a good action! There was no reason to say that, the boys were happy, for then, it was a Big deal! What if bts got a Grammy nomination?? Monsta X aren’t Bts, and this was really unnecessary! @accessonline https://t.co/smuFOQhLm6

Back in 2018, when MONSTA X attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball to roll out their performance at the Madison Square Garden, they were followed up with a short interview session, ideally held for all K-pop idols. Considering how this is quite a monumental experience for MONSTA X, both the fandom and the group were looking forward to the interview.

Though the interview got off to a great start, somewhere in the middle, the interviewer sidetracked and asked them a question that had nothing to do with MONSTA X or their fandom.

"Did you hear that BTS got a Grammy nomination today?"

The group was initially confused as to why they were asked a question that raised concerns outside the group. However, they politely answered the interviewer. Fans, on the other hand, grew furious over the issue and were deeply angered by the interview not being focused on MONSTA X.

2) When BTS was inquired if they've dated any AMRYs

IG: oddeyetae🎐 @haeitschann Remember when Ellen asked bts if they had ever hooked up with army and namjoons reaction was just so- Remember when Ellen asked bts if they had ever hooked up with army and namjoons reaction was just so- https://t.co/kOLa5RQ3Lg

During BTS' appearance on The Ellen Show back in 2017, when they had just dropped their record, MIC DROP, the group was asked a question that clearly put them in an uncomfortable situation. One aspect that all interviewers and hosts seem to think of as a topic of curiosity is the dating life of K-pop idols. Ellen, who's quite open and straightforward with her questions, asked the group whether any of the members have even "hooked up" with ARMYs.

미르 하 ⁷ @jiminhoki ellen asking bts about "hooking up" with armys and this was taehyung's response to her question ellen asking bts about "hooking up" with armys and this was taehyung's response to her question 😂 https://t.co/XUneNTiYuL

RM, their leader, who was the usual spokesperson of the group during their English-based interviews, was flustered by the question and was unsure how to handle the awkward situation. However, Taehyung came to the rescue and answered with a strong "NO," which turned out to be an iconic moment for the fandom. While dating questions in general are uncomfortable for K-pop idols, fans thought it was quite inappropriate and disrespectful of Ellen to ask BTS such a question on live TV.

3) When Shin Dong-yup made an unfriendly comment on Super Junior Heechul and TWICE Momo's relationship

Nad🦌🌧 @diarydonad

Kirain mau dicengin karena ada ceweknya dateng wkwkw

Heechul udah grogi keringet dingin diisengin shin dong yupKirain mau dicengin karena ada ceweknya dateng wkwkw Heechul udah grogi keringet dingin diisengin shin dong yup 😂😂😂Kirain mau dicengin karena ada ceweknya dateng wkwkwhttps://t.co/x576d9XvqX

Back in 2020, when Super Junior Heechul and TWICE Momo were rumored to be dating, a lot of speculation arose due to their significant age gap. Though they largely received a lot of love and support from fans, a particular joke made by the 29th Seoul Music Awards' MC Shin Dong-yup made the two quite uncomfortable.

When Heechul, Jo Bo-ah, and Shin Dong-yup, the three MCs of the award show, opened the event, Dong-yup made an uncalled-for joke as he directed the following comment towards Heechul:

"A person you'd be very happy to see is sitting over there."

He said the above while pointing towards the direction where all the K-pop idols were seated, and given the heat of the circumstances, everyone knew exactly who he was speaking about. As a shocked expression flashed over Heechul, Dong-yup managed the situation by saying that he was referring to the Super Junior members.

🦅🍭⁹ @DahyunsKnight @heemichul Nope. They are uncomfortable because of that joke. They are doing fine before Shin Dong-yup said that unnecessary joke. You can clearly seen in the video that after that MC release his adlib, the girls are upset especially Momo. We're upset with that MC and not heechul. @heemichul Nope. They are uncomfortable because of that joke. They are doing fine before Shin Dong-yup said that unnecessary joke. You can clearly seen in the video that after that MC release his adlib, the girls are upset especially Momo. We're upset with that MC and not heechul.

However, fans felt that the damage was already done and that the joke was disrespectful to both Heechul and Momo. Given that this wasn't planned during their rehearsals and it happened on live TV in front of a massive audience, fans believed that an apology was due to both K-pop idols.

4) When GOT7 was compared to BTS

ᴮᴱ Mai⁷ ♡ 🦋☀️🖤 @MaijaKoko



"We're friends man, C'MON"

It took Bambam 0.001 sec to say "No NO NONONOOO" and then Jackson added that "There's no competition. It’s all love and support in K-Pop" @GOT7Official @JacksonWang852 @kpophappenings_ Currently thinking bout GOT7 response to the "So, you guys want to beat BTS?" Q"We're friends man, C'MON"It took Bambam 0.001 sec to say "No NO NONONOOO" and then Jackson added that "There's no competition. It’s all love and support in K-Pop" @kpophappenings_ Currently thinking bout GOT7 response to the "So, you guys want to beat BTS?" Q"We're friends man, C'MON"It took Bambam 0.001 sec to say "No NO NONONOOO" and then Jackson added that "There's no competition. It’s all love and support in K-Pop" 😭 @GOT7Official @JacksonWang852 https://t.co/AUfqbgiKax

Another controversy that unnecessarily brought BTS into the picture was during GOT7's interview at the 2019 MAMA Awards. On the red carpet, as K-pop idols entered the show, a brief interview was held with all the artists. When it was GOT7's turn, they were asked what their dream was, and the BamBam replied by saying that they wanted to be the biggest group in history. To which the reporter asked,

"So you guys want to beat BTS?"

However, BamBam and Jackson were quick to deny the same and stated that it's all about love and support in K-pop. Though fans were upset about the unnecessary track the reporter took, they were also proud of GOT7, who handled the situation politely and quickly. Given that the group were talking about their personal dreams and goals, many found the comment to be rude and ignorant towards GOT7's stance.

5) When BTS was shot with plagiarism allegations

During BTS' MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA press conference in 2019, the group was asked an insensitive question by a reporter, and fans were clearly upset about the same. While the press conference as a whole was going great, a StarNews reporter asked about the plagiarism allegations that were going around.

jes⁷ @hoonsjjk



have we ever seen them so pissed?



@BTS_twt



yalls these are the reactions from all the members regarding THAT offensive and insensitive questionhave we ever seen them so pissed? yalls these are the reactions from all the members regarding THAT offensive and insensitive questionhave we ever seen them so pissed?@BTS_twt https://t.co/FRWLHbQKUj

The song Blood, Sweat, & Tears by BTS was supposedly copied from a French photographer's work. The reporter insisted that the members further speak about the issue, and it was clearly visible that BTS was not up for the conversation. However, SUGA came to the rescue and answered professionally. He said their company's legal team is looking into the issue and talking to the photographer as well, and also added,

"I'm sure we'll know when the results come out."

While fans were proud and happy about how SUGA handled it, they also thought that such a question was highly inappropriate in a press conference, especially when the issue wasn't even concerned with the album they were there to talk about.

As K-pop idols are continuously faced with controversial questions and awkward situations, fans hope that it lessens over the years on the understanding that the artists, too, are individuals who like their privacy to be guarded.

