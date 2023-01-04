What did Shy Glizzy do? Sky Bri accusations explored amid White Girl video shoot controversy 

Rapper Shy Glizzy was recently accused of misconduct by Sky Bri, a woman who appeared in his newly-released music video for the 2014 hit number White Girl.

Bri appeared on the No Jumper podcast earlier this week and shared about her experience on filming Glizzy’s music video in December.

She revealed that she knew the rapper from a previous shoot and said that he approached her to star in the White Girl video after the song recently went viral on TikTok and earned a platinum certification eight years after its initial release.

Incite @InciteDaily 🤷🏽‍♂️ Sky Bri claims Shy Glizzy drugged her with a mysterious pill. Thoughts?🤷🏽‍♂️ Sky Bri claims Shy Glizzy drugged her with a mysterious pill. Thoughts? 👀🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8GSBR9meKE

The online content creator added that she agreed to appear in the music video because she loved the song when she was younger even though Glizzy bargained her pay from $5,000 to $3,000. Bri shared that she faced no problems with the musician in their photo shoot, but alleged that her latest experience was entirely different.

Sky Bri further accused Shy Glizzy of drugging her, attempting to force her into a nonconsensual physical act and not paying her for filming for the music video.

A look into Sky Bri’s accusations against Shy Glizzy

On Monday, Sky Bri appeared on the No Jumper podcast and accused Shy Glizzy of alleged misconduct. She claimed that the rapper appeared “weird” that day and attempted to flirt with her throughout the day:

“He was just the whole day trying to flirt with me or pull me to the side to talk to me. His personality that day was just weird. He was just being sketchy.”

Bri claimed that Glizzy allegedly made her take an unknown drug:

“When it got dark out, he cornered me in the kitchen with his little posse and convinced me to do this pill. And I don’t know what the pill was. I said ‘no’ a million times. Eventually I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

She alleged that things took a turn for the worse when she was getting ready to leave the venue, but Glizzy allegedly pulled her to bed and attempted to force her into performing an inappropriate and nonconsensual physical act.

Bri claimed that the rapper threatened not to pay her the money after she refused his attempt:

“I said no and he said, ‘Then you’re fine with not getting paid?’ And I said yeah and I just got up and went downstairs and got the director.”

The model shared that she ultimately did not receive the payment from Shy Glizzy. Bri also alleged that the rapper reached out to her over the weekend after she exposed his actions on TikTok.

Everything about Shy Glizzy in brief

Shy Glizzy is a rapper from Washington, D.C. (Image via Getty Images)

Shy Glizzy aka Marquis Amonte King was born in 1992 and grew up in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The rapper faced robbery charges after his father’s death when he was just 16 years old and began rapping after serving time in a juvenile detention center.

Glizzy released his first mixtape, No Brainer, in early 2011, and also launched his second mixtape, Streets Hottest Youngin, that same year. He continued to release mixtapes in 2012 and also formed his own Glizzy Gang, including rappers who shared similar names like Snipe Glizzy and Ant Glizzy.

The musician catapulted to worldwide fame after the release of the 2014 song Awwsome as part of his Young Jefe mixtape. A remix of the song featuring 2 Chainz and ASAP Rocky was also released that year and made the track peak in Billboard Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Shy Glizzy changed his stage name to Jefe in 2016 following the release of his EP The World Is Yours but returned to his moniker for the 2017 album Quiet Storm. He went on to release albums and mixtapes like Fully Loaded (2018), Covered N Blood (2019), Young Jefe 3 (2020) and Don't Feed the Sharks (2021) over the last few years.

