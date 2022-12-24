What drug did Big Scarr die from? Cause of death explored in wake of untimely death at 22

An alleged family member of late rapper Big Scarr has come forward to claim that the singer died from drug overdose. The up-and-coming singer was at his girlfriend’s residence in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday when he passed away. Law enforcement continue to investigate the shocking death.

In an interview with TMZ, Arthur Woods, who is the singer’s uncle claimed that his nephew died after overdosing on prescription pills. Woods went on to add that he was unsure as to how the 22-year-old obtained the pills. He also mentioned that the rapper suffered from traumatic experiences in his life that led to him battling depression. Sources claimed that the death of his beloved grandmother played a role in Big Scarr’s mental health crisis.

Arthur Woods also revealed that Scarr nearly died after being shot at in 2020. A bullet shot against his spine which resulted in him having to undergo surgery to remove his appendix. The uncle shared that this might have also played a role in his untimely death.

Scarr was also reportedly struggling mentally after sustaining injuries in a serious car crash where he was thrown through the vehicle’s windshield. He ended up sustaining a scar on his body which resulted in him giving himself the stage name Big Scarr.

Netizens speculate Big Scarr died from overdosing on painkiller medication

Following the announcement of the Make A Play rapper’s death several netizens believed that the rapper died from overdosing on Percocet, a prescription pain killer. Twitter page @GOTCITYTEA was one among several social media pages that alleged that the singer died from overdosing on the pill. In the tweet, they wrote:

“Big Scarr overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend.”

"Big Scarr overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend."

As speculation about the rapper consuming Percocet went viral online, other netizens believed that the singer swallowed fake Percocet medication. Tweets on the same read:

Kodak rapping about eating fake percs and Big Scarr dying from a fake perc is wild as hell

Big Scarr past away from a fake perc. When y'all go learn to leave them pills alone. They are making them to KILL you it's not about the high anymore. RIH

Damn big scarr died from a fake perc pill

Whoever gave Big Scarr them fake perc , Need to get handle ASAP ! @bigscarr1818

The Drug Enforcement Administration found that four of ever 10 fake pills contain a lethal dose of Fentanyl. Although law enforcement has not confirmed, it is possible that the singer may have overdosed on fentanyl that was present in the prescription pills.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is “a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and several times more than that of heroin.

Everything to know about Big Scarr

Big Scarr, whose real name is Alexandre Woods grew up in the Magnolia community of South Memphis. He entered the music industry with his 2019 Make A Play track release which grew in popularity on YouTube.

He went on to get signed to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records in 2020. The following year he dropped his mixtape Grim Reaper which peaked at the 25th spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer collaborated with industry big-names including Gucci Mane, Foogiano, Baby K, Enchanting and Tay Keith among others for the album.

Earlier this year, Big Scarr dropped his deluxe edition Big Grim Reaper: The Return.

As investigation into Scarr’s passing ensues, law enforcement found that there were no signs of foul play.

