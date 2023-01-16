Meet the cast of TLC’s MILF Manor

MILF Manor is TLC's brand new reality series this year, which is set to feature eight independent and confident women. The show will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

TLC Network's press release states:

"Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor. Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Chemistry, jealousy, and top-notch drama keep it steamy in the manor."

The show will feature eight female celebrities, between the age group of 40 to 60, who will use their experience-led dating histories to find love with younger men. These women have departed from their homes in search of love in a tropical paradise.

Meet the moms set to appear on MILF Manor 2023

MILF Manor is set to feature eight celebrity moms who are all ready to find their love interests in a tropical retreat in Mexico with men half their age.

1) April Marie

April Marie Watson is a 44-year-old insurance representative and event planner in Detroit, Michigan. She has resisted dating somewhat for the past four years since being divorced. Her strong personality and workaholic nature have a tendency to interfere with her dating life.

2) April Jayne

60-year-old April Jayne, an ex-video vixen of heavy metal, actress, singer, and voiceover artist, has arrived at TLC's MILF Manor as the oldest contestant. The Los Angeles-based personal trainer is set to find her love interest in the manor. Her fiance tragically passed away last year, and since then, she has not dated anyone.

April is known for her acting performances in MacGyver (1985), Dead On (1994), and Hunter (1984). She was previously married to actor Billy Jayne. She has three sons: Miles, Keelin, and Gabriel.

3) Charlene DeCicco

Charlene from MILF Manor (Image via TRUEPHOTOGRAPHY/TLC)

Originally from New Jersey, 46-year-old Charlene DeCicco moved to LA for a fresh start. She works in the hospitality industry and her favorite thing to do is sit at the beach and tan. After exiting a toxic marriage, she is ready to date someone younger and have a good time.

4) Pola Mochon

Pola from MILF Manor (Image via TRUEPHOTOGRAPHY/TLC)

Pola Mochon, 48, who is originally from Mexico, currently resides in Miami and runs a family gym. The MILF Manor contestant prefers to converse in her native tongue, Spanish. She has been single for nine years but is now actively looking for a partner.

5) Kelle Mortensen

Kelle Mortensen, 51, is a wellness/fitness coach and an Orange County resident who works as a real estate broker. She is a fitness enthusiast and a mother of six children. She has attempted to find love and finds it hard to believe that she's still single.

6) Shannan Diggs

51-year-old Shannan is an Atlanta resident who works as an event coordinator for a health insurance company. She took a significant dating hiatus following her 18-year marriage. She is back out there now and recently dated a 27-year-old, which helped her become more open to dating people of varied ages.

7) SoYoung

SoYoung, 51, spent years as a hairstylist before becoming a surgical nurse with a focus on heart surgery. She currently doesn't have a romantic relationship and lives outside of New Orleans. She has always been in relationships with younger men since she wants to be the dominant one.

8) Stefany Johnson

Stefany from MILF Manor (Image via TRUEPHOTOGRAPHY/TLC)

Stefany Johnson, 47, was born in Lima, Peru, but has lived in Los Angeles since the age of eight. The contender is presently a California resident. She works as a paralegal and a high-end realtor. She prefers to date younger men and does so frequently.

Produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Spun Gold, MILF Manor is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC and can be streamed on Discovery+.

