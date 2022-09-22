"I'm obsessed": Designing Miami on Netflix receives positive reactions from viewers

Designing Miami released eight bingeworthy episodes on Thursday, September 22, 2022 on Netflix. The show featured Miami's two famous home renovation designers, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, as they embarked on a mission to design dreamy houses for the residents of South Florida. The series also gave a glimpse into the couple's respective careers in the competitive design industry as well as a look into their personal relationship and their families.

The show has been extremely well-received by viewers. Some found the concept of the show interesting, while others loved watching the couple and their families' interaction. Fans took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

The synopsis, as mentioned by Netflix's Tudum, reads:

"The show will give viewers a glimpse into how the design power couple juggles their deep-pocketed clients, a staff of young designers, their close-knit families and their relationship with each other. Working with family isn’t always easy, but the stylish duo manages to pull it off with a healthy sense of humor."

Fans react to Netflix's Designing Miami episodes

Fans took to social media to express their interest in the show. While some loved the designs displayed throughout the eight episodes, others were appreciative of the couple and their relationship. Check out what they have to say.

More details about Designing Miami on Netflix

Designing Miami featured the couple, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, and the designs they styled together to give their clients the best houses possible. Viewers also witnessed friendly banter between the two stars as they managed competitive professionalism and personal connections with ease.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"For Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, marriage and business are a perfect match as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients."

As the couple introduced themselves, viewers gained an insight into their styles, which made them stand out as designers. While Eilyn, the founder and creative director of Sire Design, believes that "less is more" and is a minimalist, Ray, who runs Raymond Nicolas Design House, is a self-professed maximalist focused on colors, texture and layers.

Designing Miami doesn't just focus on the couple's respective companies, but also gives viewers and insight into their story, their families, their dreams and their ambitions moving forward. In an interview with TODAY, they revealed that the duo fell in love with art and architecture when they were children, and that is what led them to each other.

They met through mutual friends through an art event and the connection was "instant." Ray and Eilyn's bond is what makes up a significant amount of the reality show. Their fun banter but at the same time their love and respect for each other's personal and professional space has struck a chord with fans.

Speaking about starring in Designing Miami, Eilyn said:

“It is nerve-racking, but, up to a certain point, I feel it’s also really important because it (is relatable). There’s so many people like us that are going to be able to see what a Latin family (looks like) — his crazy Dominican family (and) my family. And how all of that intersects with our lives and our careers.”

In the premiere episode, the couple met Ray's family and the conversations started to build around the duo potentially having kids in a year. While family members pressed them to have kids soon, Eilyn made it clear that she wasn't ready for it and exclaimed that Ray didn't "have her back." But the latter maintained that he only jokes about it, but supports her in her decision.

In the interview with the publication, Eilyn opened up about the same and said:

“We’re in 2022 and it still feels like a woman isn’t complete until she does have children and I don’t think that’s the case. I think you could choose to have your career or you could choose to have a different focus and do things differently versus getting married and having kids.”

She continued to state that people needed to understand that it was time for women to choose a career over starting a family and "hold off on that decision until one feels it is right."

The Designing Miami couple work with groups of Latina employees, who they said in the premiere episode have led them to where they are. The duo also confessed that their respective teams are hardworking and have immense passion that shows in the kind of work they do.

All eight episodes of Designing Miami are available to binge on Netflix.

