Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) will return to screens with a brand new season this week. Season 17 of the Bravo show is set to feature old and new faces, along with a familiar one that fans missed on the show.

While most of the cast members that appeared in season 16 are expected to return, Tamra Judge, an infamous cast member who was well-known for her controversial on-screen persona, is set to rejoin RHOC after having left the show ahead of season 15.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET to watch as the Real Housewives of Orange County returns to screens on Bravo.

Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, and more are set to return for the Real Housewives of Orange County season 17

The upcoming season will feature seven cast members as they showcase their everyday lives unfiltered in front of their loyal audiences. Tamra and Shannon attempt to make up during the season, but things stay rocky at first. While Heather embraces a new chapter in her life, and Gina tries to dive into something new professionally. Emily is on her way to becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother, while Jennifer navigates life as a newly divorced woman.

1) Tamra Judge

The reality star is set to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County after being absent for two seasons. Tamra Judge was born in Glendale, California, on September 2, 1967, and is a producer of several productions, including Erasing Family, Royal Pains, and RHOC.

During season 17, she will be seen holding everyone accountable, including Jennifer. Bravo states that for her when the narrative doesn’t add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations.

2) Shannon Storms Beador

The actress who first appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County during season 9 is set to return for another season. She was well-known for her appearance on the Bravo show and also appeared in the 2014 film Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

3) Heather Dubrow

The New York actress, who previously appeared in Stark Raving Mad, That’s Life, and HawaiiFive-0 is set to return to RHOC. During the show, she will be seen trying to return to acting and launch a new business venture.

4) Gina Kirschenheiter

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Gina, was previously a flight attendant and joined the Bravo show in season 13 in 2018. In season 17, she will be seen diving into the real estate world by joining hands with Travis, but she has yet to get her license.

5) Emily Simpson

The reality star and attorney is a graduate of the Thomas Jefferson School of Law and Miami University. She got her CA Bar License in 2005, followed by her Utah Bar License in 2011. In the upcoming season, she will be seen taking time off from court and appearing as a full-time stay-at-home mother.

6) Jennifer Pedranti

The newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County was introduced to the group as Tamra Judge’s friend. During the upcoming season, fans will see her divorce from William Pedranti play out.

7) Taylor Armstrong

One of the oldest cast members of the Bravo show, Taylor became good friends with Tamra Judge fast. In season 17, she will be asked to appear in a movie but is unsure how to proceed.

