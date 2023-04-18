"The wait is absurd": RHOC fans react as they are teased with new season 17 details

The cast of RHOC (Real Housewives of Orange County)'s is set to return with season 17. As the filming of RHOC season 17 wrapped up in November 2022, fans now await a new season of drama, surprises, and disagreements. The ladies set to feature on this season of RHOC are Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tamra Judge.

Having joined the Bravo franchise back in season 3 but leaving the show in season 14, Tamara has now confirmed that she will be rejoining the cast in the upcoming season of RHOC. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2022, Tamara said, “The judge is back and drama is in session.”

A recent report by Page Six shared some interesting details about the upcoming season, which made fans eager about the release of the next installment of the show. Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fans excited for new season of RHOC as new details come to light

Cast members Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge will be seen getting involved in some serious drama and fights following an explosive cast trip to Mexico, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Pedranti, a yoga teacher and mom of five, will arrive as a newcomer this season. Page six reports that Jennifer was introduced to the group by Judge. Several women will not fit in with the new cast member and fans can't wait to see the dynamic between the group. Apart from this, viewers are also eager to witness Tamra Judge's entry into the show.

The upcoming season has been receiving a lot of attention on social media as fans share their excitement about its release online and await an official trailer.

Introducing the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming season

Although several cast members are expected to return, season 16 newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong will not be part of the new season. Jen' shared on Instagram in July 2022:

"My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them.”

Taylor Armstrong, who appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first three seasons, will also appear on the show. Meghan shared her thoughts on Taylor Armstrong joining the show during her appearance on In Touch at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She said, “It'll be interesting to see how the crossover works.”

In contrast, Vicki Gunvalson will not be part of the show this season and will only have a few cameo appearances. She told from E! News:

“Just the Tres Amigas, we're having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I'm going to be doing a little cameo – one or two times – that's it this season. It was good.”

Bravo has not yet released a trailer for this season, but Tamara shared on WWHL that the trailer will be released soon. Andy, the host of WWHL, shed light on the new season of the show and said:

“By the way, the new season of Orange County is awesome, and wait until you see Tamra’s entrance.”

Currently, Bravo has not confirmed an official premiere date, but according to Page Six, fans can expect the new season of RHOC to release later this spring.

