What is Taylor Armstrong’s net worth? Fortune explored as RHOBH alum returns to Bravo’s franchise as RHOC cast member

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong is all set to return to the franchise but will appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC).

With this move, she became the first Bravo star to move from one Real Housewife franchise to another. She was one of the OG members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

RHOC recently let go of two cast members — Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener. Post their exit, the network confirmed the return of the show's former star, Tamra Judge. In the latest update, Taylor will join the cast as well.

The reality TV star featured as a regular on the first three seasons of RHOBH and then appeared multiple times as a guest on the show. She currently resides in Orange County with her family, thus joining the OC group of housewives.

RHOC's Taylor Armstrong has been surrounded by controversies

As of 2022, Taylor Armstrong has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to fame with RHOBH, which premiered in 2010.

Taylor appeared on the show for the first three seasons and made guest appearances in the fourth and sixth installments. As per reports, her salary per season was around $175,000.

During her stint at RHOBH, she has been part of many controversies, including her personal life. She was married to investment banker Russell Armstrong when she started on the show.

Due to her husband's alleged financial fraud and domestic abuse allegations, Taylor filed for divorce after completing Season 2. A month later, Russell was found dead, which was reported as suicide.

The former couple had a daughter together, who is 16 now. She lives with Taylor and her now husband, John Bluher, in Orange County.

Apart from gaining popularity from the Bravo show, she was also known for being the person in the famous cat meme. In the first half of the picture, she was seen yelling and pointing fingers as Kyle Richards tried to calm her down. The second half showed a white cat on the dining table.

After quitting RHOBH, she was missing in action from Bravo shows until this year. The 51-year-old reality star recently returned as a cast member on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (RHUGT) Season 2. Now she'll make a debut as a friend on RHOC.

Bravo announced Taylor's presence in RHOC

Bravo shared the exciting update about Taylor joining RHOC on its social media handles. The post read:

“We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of! Drop a 🍊to welcome her to the OC.”

Several stars from the franchise congratulated her, including Tamra Judge. She tweeted her excitement and described their arrival on RHOC as "Double the trouble."

As the two cast members left the show, Bravo brought in two more. Viewers can expect a lot of drama in the upcoming season. The show is slated to majorly focus on Tamra and Heather Dubrow, who was also an OG cast member and returned to the show last season.

In addition to Heather, Tamra, and Taylor, the remaining RHOC cast includes Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Storms Beador.

Season 17 will soon start filming, and fans can expect the show to arrive on Bravo by the end of this year.

