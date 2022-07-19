When did Tamra Judge leave RHOC? Reality TV star responds to Jill Zarin’s claims of her return to the show

Fan favorite star Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is returning to the show again. The TV personality joined Bravo’s reality drama in season 3 and after filming for 12 years, Judge left the show in January 2020 after being demoted to “friend.”

Now, the star is returning to the show to live her life on-camera once again. However, Judge was left furious after she missed out on a chance to make the announcement about her RHOC comeback because her co-star Jill Zarin already revealed the news on Saturday, July 16, in an Insta-live video that has now been deleted.

Judge later posted a video on both Twitter and her Instagram stories, where she accused Zarin of being "thirsty."

In response, Jill Zarin claimed in a video that she had simply said what she read on the news and dismissed Judge's accusations.

Exploring the fiasco between RHOC stars Tamra Judge and Jill Zarin

For more than two decades, fitness trainer Tamra Judge had been the main character of RHOC, but left ahead of Season 15 to pursue other ventures. The reality star is now gearing up to return to the show.

However, before she or Bravo had a chance to make the announcement about her return, Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin broke the news in a since-deleted Instagram Live video on Saturday, July 16, saying:

"Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]'s not happy."

In response to the live stream, Judge called out her co-star for making the announcement first and then posted a video saying she also had an "announcement" to make, before going on to label Zarin as being "thirsty."

Hours after hosting her Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons, Jill returned to Instagram to explain the whole situation, saying that she was just repeating the news that she “read” about Tamara and did not have any inside information for the same.

What was Tamra Judge doing after her departure from RHOC?

After leaving RHOC, Judge began working in real estate. In August 2020, she confirmed that she is working with Residential Agent Inc. in Corona Del Mar.

She even started a podcast called Two Ts In a Pod, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-host Teddi Mellencamp. In the podcast, the ladies discuss events and drama from the previous and current seasons.

She is also an influencer and her social media bio pens her as “Owner of @VenaCBD & @CutFitOC, Co-Host of @iHeartRadio’s.”

Before returning to RHOC, Tamara returned to the Housewives franchise earlier this year on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club alongside Gunvalson, Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Phaedrea Parks, Eva Marcille, and Taylor Armstrong.

The feud between the housewives has already begun. What the outcome will be when they finally meet eye-to-eye on the show is yet to be seen. As of now, fans are excited for Tamra's return to RHOC.

