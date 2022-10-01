“This is not true”: RHOC’s Heather Dubrow shuts down cheating rumors surrounding husband Terry

RHOC (The Real Housewives of Orange County) star Heather Dubrow took to Instagram to dismiss cheating rumors about her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

On September 29, a Bravo fan's Instagram account reposted an unconfirmed report by popular celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi that the housewife had not been filming season 17 of RHOC after knowing that Terry had allegedly cheated on her.

Heather immediately took to the post's comment section to deny cheating rumors about her husband of 23 years, writing,

"This is not true, on any level.”

RHOC's Heather Dubrow's husband was involved in a cheating rumor earlier this year

This is not the first time RHOC's Heather Dubrow's husband Terry has been involved in a cheating rumor.

Earlier this year, speculations started doing the rounds after Heather's former co-star, Kelly Dodd, accused Terry of cheating on Heather with his assistant. In an Instagram comment in April, Kelly wrote:

“Don’t throw stones at glass houses [Heather Dubrow]!! Everyone in Newport Beach knows Terry was banging his office assistant!! (Allegedly).”

Further adding:

“Don’t want to get sued a [third] time!! It’s common knowledge here ask anyone! Hypocrite.”

On April 28, Heather addressed the gossip on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, and told guest Becca Tobin:

"There's a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years. It’s not true. I'm not going to give it any weight or any life because it's stupid.”

The RHOC star and her plastic surgeon husband have been together for 25 years and have been married for 23 years, and have "tons of respect for each other."

RHOC affected Heather and Terry's marriage

The couple married in 1999 and share four kids, twins Max-Nicholas and Collette- Kat. Heather has been a part of the Bravo show since season 7, but she left the show after season 11 to spend more time with her family. She returned in season 16 to showcase her family dynamics and her relationship with Terry, which was stronger than ever.

However, their relationship wasn't always easy. The couple, in fact, went through a troubled phase because of the show. Heather told Page Six:

“We had one really bad, bad year where the show was affecting us. I think it may have been the first year Terry was on ‘Botched,’ and so we weren’t together a lot because I was doing ‘Housewives.’ I was having a bad season. He was on ‘Botched,’ he was having a good season.”

Adding further:

“And we weren’t communicating. There was there was just a lot going on and we had to have a real come-to-Jesus moment and sit down.”

During their conversation in the car, the couple even promised each other not to "get a divorce over being on TV" as it's "not an acceptable thing to happen."

Now, things are good between the couple, and Heather will be seen on RHOC. The new season will see Tamra Judge retiring after being away for three seasons. She last appeared in Season 14 in 2020. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong will join the cast as a "friend."

Season 17 of RHOC is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year or early next year.

