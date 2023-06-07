Who is Jennifer Pedranti? RHOC season 17 newcomer has a huge family

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), which is set to return with its highly anticipated season 17 on Wednesday, June 7, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo, bringing back familiar faces and introducing a new addition to the longstanding cast, Jennifer Pedranti.

Pedranti is a yoga studio owner and a mom-of-five who's currently in the midst of an ongoing divorce. She is going to be introduced to other wives by none other than RHOC OG, Tamra Judge, who is coming back after a two-year hiatus to "shake things up."

RHOC season 17's Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five, ranging in from ages 5 to 18

Apart from being the new Housewife, Jennifer Pedranti is also a yoga studio owner. The venture, titled Devi Rebel Yoga, which is dubbed as "South OC's newest, largest yoga studio" and home to DR Wellness. According to the brand's website, they offer:

"We have a wide variety of yoga and fitness classes with a strong emphasis on your overall mind [and] body wellness offering Reiki Healing, Holistic Health Coaching, Yoga Therapy, and more!”

The 45-year-old is a mom of five children, who range in from ages 5 to 18 -- Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison. A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child, Dominic.

Jennifer has also revealed that her family also consists of two dogs, two guinea pigs, two fish, a "momma cat," and five foster cats.

Jennifer Pedranti was married to ex-husband William Pedranti for 18 years before he initiated divorce proceedings, according to legal documents acquired by Radar Online. William is a biotech entrepreneur and executive, who co-founded multiple biotech companies, one of which sold for $70 million. He also runs Jennifer's family business as they share a home.

As mentioned in the official Bravo intro, Jennifer Pedranti was alleged to be having an affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan, who has been the "subject of the gossip mill in town." In the upcoming season, RHOC fans will get to witness Jennifer's friendship with Tamra being put to the test as she confronts difficult truths and addresses the gossip surrounding her personal life.

The official introduction of Jennifer Pedranti on Bravo's RHOC season 17 reads as:

"Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five, with children ranging from 5 to 18. A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child, Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business as they share a home. Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths."

In the latest trailer, the RHOC ladies are seen put to the test in their friendships, relationships, careers, and more. Alongside Shannon, Heather, Gina, Emily, Tamra, Jennifer, and Taylor, fans will spot a surprise cameo from the original OC star, Vicki Gunvalson. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban will also be making a surprise appearance.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, premiering on Wednesday, June 7, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

