“Girl let it go”: Fans slam RHOC star Tamra Judge after she calls Teresa Giudice "most overrated housewife" on WWHL

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and the Real Housewives of New Jersey celebrity Teresa Giudice have been feuding for many months now. From being referred to as a "bad friend" by Teresa, Tamra Judge has now labeled Teresa as "the most overrated housewife."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently featured Tamra Judge and Lala Kent in the game, Truth or Tamra Gets Na*** Wasted, which had them answer many shady questions. According to the rules of the game, if they fail to answer the question, Tamra Judge has to take a sip from the drink. As part of this game, Andy asked Tamra who is the most overrated real housewife.

When the question was presented to Tamra Judge, the star immediately mentioned Teresa as the most overrated housewife. Following this comment, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Tamra's statement. Some were shocked, given their dynamic, while others came after Tamra.

bunny @astoldbybunny Tamra girl let it go Tressa has been paying you dust for a while now #WWHL Tamra girl let it go Tressa has been paying you dust for a while now #WWHL

Tamra Judge's comment invites backlash from fans

The release of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, featuring Tamra Judge and Lala Kent, has been met with a lot of reactions from fans. Many netizens referred to Tamra as a "hater," with some believing she was jealous of Teresa, which made her say this as a result.

Many fans even mentioned that Teresa has never been fired from her show while targeting Tamra at the same time. According to Tamra's Instagram Live, she was fired before season 15 began production in January 2020, due to money-related issues. In Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, Tamra joined Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti as cast members.

Check out how fans are responding to Tamra's latest comment about her co-star:

Marissa @AAAyyeeeBitches #rhonj #wwhl Love Tamra but idc I feel like she’s jealous of Teresa bc more popular of a housewives than she is. #rhoc Love Tamra but idc I feel like she’s jealous of Teresa bc more popular of a housewives than she is. #rhoc #rhonj #wwhl

kiara @kiaradmckinney Tamra JUST got back on and is taking shots at Teresa? Not going to watch her failing show lol #WWHL Tamra JUST got back on and is taking shots at Teresa? Not going to watch her failing show lol #WWHL

Rai @rayxsuh #WWHL #RHOC Why does Tamra have beef with Teresa again? Why does Tamra have beef with Teresa again? 😂 #WWHL #RHOC

Nat @SaintLaruntz



Theresa has lasted all of her seasons unlike you Tamra you just got back on your show and I hope it does wellTheresa has lasted all of her seasons unlike you #WWHL Tamra you just got back on your show and I hope it does well Theresa has lasted all of her seasons unlike you #WWHL

K🤍 @bravobetchh Why is Tamra so obsessed with hating Teresa? I don’t listen to her podcast but I’ve seen tweets about it kind of. Is she just a Melissa minion? Or did something happen between Tamra & Tre? #WWHL Why is Tamra so obsessed with hating Teresa? I don’t listen to her podcast but I’ve seen tweets about it kind of. Is she just a Melissa minion? Or did something happen between Tamra & Tre? #WWHL

Candace @CandyrealTea Tamra is sooooo pressed ! She’s such a hater of Teresa! Teresa hasn’t talked about her since the one podcast #wwhl Tamra is sooooo pressed ! She’s such a hater of Teresa! Teresa hasn’t talked about her since the one podcast #wwhl

Tamra Judge has previously fired back at Teresa Giudice

It is not the first time Tamra has taken offense to Teresa. Before this, back in April, Tamra lashed out at Teresa when the latter called her a “bad friend.” On an episode of Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra mentioned:

“Sit down, shut up like you’re doing right now at the reunion.”

In addition to this, Tamra also mentioned that she usually ignores any negative comments she receives, but she had to respond to Teresa's remark. Refusing to stay silent, she also added:

“Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!”

On April 7, 2023, Tamra invited television personality Caroline Manzo to her podcast which is why Teresa didn't consider her a good friend. This incident prompted the latter to make her comment back on the April 19 episode of Namaste B$tc***. Due to a feud between Manzo and Judge's friend Brandi Glanville, this invitation had a hard time going through. Here is what Teresa shared:

“My thing is, if Tamra’s one of your good friends, why would she have someone that’s hurting you on her podcast? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f**king friend, just saying. I’m talking about your friend, Tamra. I’m just saying. That’s a really good friend, Brandi, I would always keep her around.”

In addition, Tamra clarified on her podcast that her friend, Brandi, has no issue with Manzo appearing on her podcast. In addition, Tamra has returned for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the premiere has already aired on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes