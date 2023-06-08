“Girl let it go”: Fans slam RHOC star Tamra Judge after she calls Teresa Giudice "most overrated housewife" on WWHL

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and the Real Housewives of New Jersey celebrity Teresa Giudice have been feuding for many months now. From being referred to as a "bad friend" by Teresa, Tamra Judge has now labeled Teresa as "the most overrated housewife."
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently featured Tamra Judge and Lala Kent in the game, Truth or Tamra Gets Na*** Wasted, which had them answer many shady questions. According to the rules of the game, if they fail to answer the question, Tamra Judge has to take a sip from the drink. As part of this game, Andy asked Tamra who is the most overrated real housewife.
When the question was presented to Tamra Judge, the star immediately mentioned Teresa as the most overrated housewife. Following this comment, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Tamra's statement. Some were shocked, given their dynamic, while others came after Tamra.
Tamra Judge's comment invites backlash from fans
The release of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, featuring Tamra Judge and Lala Kent, has been met with a lot of reactions from fans. Many netizens referred to Tamra as a "hater," with some believing she was jealous of Teresa, which made her say this as a result.
Many fans even mentioned that Teresa has never been fired from her show while targeting Tamra at the same time. According to Tamra's Instagram Live, she was fired before season 15 began production in January 2020, due to money-related issues. In Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, Tamra joined Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti as cast members.
Check out how fans are responding to Tamra's latest comment about her co-star:
Tamra Judge has previously fired back at Teresa Giudice
It is not the first time Tamra has taken offense to Teresa. Before this, back in April, Tamra lashed out at Teresa when the latter called her a “bad friend.” On an episode of Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra mentioned:
“Sit down, shut up like you’re doing right now at the reunion.”
In addition to this, Tamra also mentioned that she usually ignores any negative comments she receives, but she had to respond to Teresa's remark. Refusing to stay silent, she also added:
“Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!”
On April 7, 2023, Tamra invited television personality Caroline Manzo to her podcast which is why Teresa didn't consider her a good friend. This incident prompted the latter to make her comment back on the April 19 episode of Namaste B$tc***. Due to a feud between Manzo and Judge's friend Brandi Glanville, this invitation had a hard time going through. Here is what Teresa shared:
“My thing is, if Tamra’s one of your good friends, why would she have someone that’s hurting you on her podcast? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f**king friend, just saying. I’m talking about your friend, Tamra. I’m just saying. That’s a really good friend, Brandi, I would always keep her around.”
In addition, Tamra clarified on her podcast that her friend, Brandi, has no issue with Manzo appearing on her podcast. In addition, Tamra has returned for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the premiere has already aired on Bravo.