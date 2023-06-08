The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premiered on Bravo this Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured new cast member Jennifer (Jenn) being introduced to the rest of the crew as she opened up about her sharing a home with her ex-husband. Fans also met her boyfriend Ryan and it looked like the couple was still in their "honeymoon plase."

Jennifer told the other ladies how her family gave her a hard time when she was divorcing her ex-husband, with whom she still shared a house and 5 kids. While there seemed to be some drama in her life, as Gina was saying that she was not faithful to her ex, everyone got along fine with her and there were not many major storylines.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans compared her to the previous seasons' cast member Jen and her husband Ryne.

The couple also had a tough time in their marriage and co-parent three kids together. Their separation was the only storyline and Jen mostly avoided any dramatic storylines.

Fans were also impressed by how Bravo wittingly hired two people of the same name as the previous couple.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn #RHOC We traded in Jen & Ryne for Jen & Ryan. Only in the OC. We traded in Jen & Ryne for Jen & Ryan. Only in the OC. 😂 #RHOC https://t.co/HjrtHfOZsq

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans think Jenn is just like Jen

Jennifer shared how her house was filled with animals but nothing seemed that interesting, just like Jen from the last season, who threw a boring house party. She also mentioned that since she and Ryan were still in the honeymoon phase, they were not planning to move in together with the kids for a year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans felt that Jenn was like Jen and could not stop laughing at the whole name situation.

missyD @JaeElEmm Didn’t we have a Jen and Ryan last season? Ugh. Enough of the cookie cutter pod people! #RHOC Didn’t we have a Jen and Ryan last season? Ugh. Enough of the cookie cutter pod people! #RHOC https://t.co/bXfxF8Ldbt

Zaptor999 ♻️ @zaptor999 #RHOC Wait, did they replace Jen and Ryne with a Jennifer and Ryan? #RHOC Wait, did they replace Jen and Ryne with a Jennifer and Ryan?

liz lemon @hungryspice1 Jen and Ryan? Didn’t we just get rid of a jen and Ryan from last season? #RHOC Jen and Ryan? Didn’t we just get rid of a jen and Ryan from last season? #RHOC

Jenn's family is very connected to her ex-husband

Jenn, who is Tamra's friend, met her new partner Ryan at the gym owned by Tamra's husband. She had been married before that but her then-spouse wanted to live in Oklahama to handle Jenn's family business. She denied to move from the county so the couple got seperated.

Jenn then revealed that her family was obsessed with her ex-husband and they could not imagine a world where their daughter was not married. Her father even pointed fingers at her for disappointing him, so she almost returned to her ex. The other cast members of RHOC supported her completely and said that she was a very nice person.

Emily later on revealed that Gina was telling others that she cheated on her ex-husband and that was why they split up. It seems that the same lie might create a fight between the two ladies in the upcoming episodes.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and fans can stream the show on Peacock.

