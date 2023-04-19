"Spitting nothing but facts": Fans react as Teddi Mellencamp calls out RHOM stars Marysol and Alexia for their behavior

During an interview with Two Ts In A Pod, RHOM stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola were criticized by host Teddi Mellencamp for their behavior towards cast member Adriana de Moura on RHOM. The conversation began when Teddi Mellencamp asked Marysol if she had refused to film with Adriana de Moura.

In response, Patton said, "I already said that I don't want to film with her. And they are like you can just ignore her. You know." Upon hearing this, Teddi responded, "You have to just compartmentalize and duke it out or whatever."

This was followed by Alexia Nepola saying:

“Well, Marysol’s making it easier for me because Marysol doesn't want her around and im hosting something or I am part of the group. I am just like not going to have her around.”

Teddi then criticized both stars for their behavior towards Adriana de Moura as she said:

“I personally don't like watching that when that happens, just get the person there, who cares if you talk to them? Let them dig their own holes and other relationships. But when cast members start to do the casting on the show, I get irritated.”

Following Teddi's response, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, with some even mentioning the host was "spitting nothing but facts."

"I agree with Teddi" - Netizens react to Two Ts In A Pod host's comments about RHOM stars Marysol and Alexia

The April 4 episode of WWHL featured Marysol Patton discussing that she does not wish to see Adriana again after filming the season 5 reunion of RHOM. She said:

"I'm never seeing her again. [I haven't seen her] since the reunion. And I hope I never see her again."

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on Teddi calling out both Marysol Patton and Alexia on Two Ts In A Pod as they thanked her for the same.

mrbrightside @tooproper4 @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Dam, first time I ever agree with Teddi. Especially because in early seasons @adrianathereal had a much more prominent role than Alexia, not to mention Marysol which was completely irrelevant. . . @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Dam, first time I ever agree with Teddi. Especially because in early seasons @adrianathereal had a much more prominent role than Alexia, not to mention Marysol which was completely irrelevant. . .

LDN1895 @LDN_1895 @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC OMG I agree with Teddi on something for once. Maybe I just need to listen her opinions besides Beverly Hills (which she’s disgustingly bias for) because this she got right! And said it to their face @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC OMG I agree with Teddi on something for once. Maybe I just need to listen her opinions besides Beverly Hills (which she’s disgustingly bias for) because this she got right! And said it to their face https://t.co/rOqJON6DwN

planetstevied @StevenRDew @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola just move on and make the show. I hate when a HW think they can be a casting director. @tamrajudgeOC If they carry on like this then we will have a repeat of season 3 and look what happened after thatjust move on and make the show. I hate when a HW think they can be a casting director. @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC If they carry on like this then we will have a repeat of season 3 and look what happened after that 😭 just move on and make the show. I hate when a HW think they can be a casting director.

Kev (they/them/thueen) @kevgerhardt @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Teddi spilled, and Alexia and Marysol sure are throwing a lot of weight around for women that have been fired by Bravo before lol @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Teddi spilled, and Alexia and Marysol sure are throwing a lot of weight around for women that have been fired by Bravo before lol

Ed @EdThisEd @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Idk who the Teddi girl is but thank you for your service @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @AlexiaNepola @tamrajudgeOC Idk who the Teddi girl is but thank you for your service

Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola have had several fights with Adriana de Moura in the past

RHOM season 5 featured several heated arguments between Marysol and Alexia Nepola against Adriana. It all began with Alexia accusing Adriana of dating a married man. As a result, legal documents were released, proving the man's single status.

Later, Adriana compared her foot injury to Alexia's son Frankie Rosello's 2011 car accident. Adriana then apologized in an appearance on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast as she said:

“I regret using the analogy. It wasn’t correct and if I could take those words back, I would.”

She continued:

“Now when I look back at that time, I see that it was wrong to use the analogy. Obviously, the accident didn’t compare to Frankie’s...obviously...and I wasn’t trying to compare. I was trying to get some empathy from her and that was the point I was trying to make. I was like, 'Please give some empathy.'”

In the second half of season 5 of RHOM, De Moura revealed that Patton's ex-boyfriend told her he was "never in love with Marysol." This led to a fight between the two reality stars.

