"WWHL POLLS ARE RIGGED!!": Fans disappointed with Melissa Gorga's poll questions on WWHL

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Melissa Gorga recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance on the show, she answered a number of questions about her preparations for the RHONJ reunion and Teresa Guidice's wedding. Melissa Gorga was specifically asked questions about her and Teresa's ongoing feud.

Cohen asked her about Teresa saying that Melissa had "daddy issues," and that her husband needed therapy. To this, the RHONJ star said that she lost her father when she was 16 and didn't like people bringing him up in conversations with her. The Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) host noted that the daddy issues comment was a "rough blanket" to put on someone who had lost their father at 16.

However, the questions that Melissa was asked during the show's "Work The Polls" segment didn't sit right with fans. While some called out the questions she was asked, others said that they were disappointed with the WWHL poll questions.

Caren Sykes @misscsykes12 I’m sorry I think the WWHL POLLS ARE RIGGED!! I look at Twitter and look at the polls and how are they SOO FAR APART #WWHL I’m sorry I think the WWHL POLLS ARE RIGGED!! I look at Twitter and look at the polls and how are they SOO FAR APART #WWHL

Fans weren't happy with the questions Melissa Gorga was asked during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

When fans saw Melissa Gorga on WWHL, they said they were excited to see her discuss things with Andy Cohen. However, when they saw the questions she was asked, they claimed that the polls were rigged. Some fans even claimed that the show's producers don't like certain people and go after them in the questions and confrontations.

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill Why do I feel that when Melissa gets on WWHL, we always have bs polls ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #WWHL Why do I feel that when Melissa gets on WWHL, we always have bs polls ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #WWHL

talinkpink @talinkpink

Comments, your

Polls appear to be rigged, Andy ~ why? @Andy Judging from all these anti GorgaComments, your #wwhl Polls appear to be rigged, Andy ~ why? #RHONJ @Andy Judging from all these anti GorgaComments, your #wwhlPolls appear to be rigged, Andy ~ why? #RHONJ

Ale🌻 @virgosunflower_ The #WWHL polls are so fake. It’s obvious that the producers (Andy) don’t like Teresa, Jennifer, and now Danielle. #RHONJ The #WWHL polls are so fake. It’s obvious that the producers (Andy) don’t like Teresa, Jennifer, and now Danielle. #RHONJ

There were only questions about Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's feud, according to fans

There were several instances in which questions were asked regarding Teresa Giudice and Melissa's relationship and their ongoing issues. Andy asked Melissa if she and her husband were invited to Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding out of obligation. Fans also didn't like the question about Melissa's mother and sister not being invited to Teresa's wedding.

Melissa discussed how Teresa is just looking for an excuse to fight because she didn't invite Melissa's mother or sister. During RHONJ's March 21 episode, Teresa explained that Melissa's mother and sister had always tweeted negative comments about her.

WWHL also featured Melissa Gorga saying:

“Between telling my husband that I would leave him for a richer man, that I was a stripper, meeting my friends behind my back. Everything that went on with Kim D and my girlfriend Jan. if you saw what her hairdressers and all her people because she doesn't have sisters tweeted about me, trust me it's very bad."

In addition, Gorga mentioned:

"How petty is that to hold, what does that have to do with now? we've had so many years since then together like moments, vacations, birthdays. why are we mad now it's almost like looking for a reason to get mad and to be upset and to make me look bad and make my family look bad.”

WWHL @BravoWWHL



youtu.be/tKBj-qZ7aeo Melissa Gorga on her latest fallout with Teresa Giudice: "It's such a relief because all I wanted to do was please and be accepted by the family." Melissa Gorga on her latest fallout with Teresa Giudice: "It's such a relief because all I wanted to do was please and be accepted by the family."youtu.be/tKBj-qZ7aeo https://t.co/UhMCDGiSZs

Additionally, Melissa Gorga discussed how she has not been able to resolve anything with Teresa, and the relationship has not been good between them for quite some time.

Poll : 0 votes