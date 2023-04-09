Will Caroline Manzo return to film Real Housewives? RHUGT star speaks about her alleged incident with Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is currently airing season 3 and while the new cast is busy providing viewers will entertainment and drama. RHONJ cast member Caroline Manzo, who was set to appear in season four of the spin-off series, claims that she never wants to return to the franchise.

While on Two T’s in a Pod, she stated that the alleged incident involving Brandi Glanville was too traumatic for her to ever consider a return. Brandi Glanville allegedly s*xually harassed Caroline while filming season 4. Soon after that, both Bravo stars were removed from the show.

Caroline Manzo opens up about RHUGT season 4 alleged incident with Brandi Glanville on Two T’s in a Pod

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently appeared on an episode of Two T’s in a Pod, hosted by former housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, and stated that she will never return to either RHONJ or RHUGT after her incident with Brandi Glanville.

The hosts asked Caroline whether she had read the tweets that Brandi had put out about the incident, to which she replied with a "no." The hosts told her that in one of the tweets, Brandi stated that she would like the footage of the alleged incident since both she and Caroline were intoxicated. She further added that people loved her in the previous season and that she was “told to bring the party.”

They asked the housewife how she felt after hearing what Brandi had said, to which Caroline replied:

"This was very traumatic for me. This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement’s disappointing to me."

The RHUGT season 4 cast member stated that she’s processing all of it and going through a lot. When asked if she has had any contact with Brandi, the RHONJ star said no and further added that the investigation about the same is over as well.

The former housewives asked her if she would ever consider doing RHUGT again, but Caroline said that she would never return to the spin-off series or RHUGT either, emphasizing:

"Never, never, never."

Brandi breaks her silence about the incident

On March 31, 2023, Brandi Glanville broke her silence about the apparent incident that took place in January 2023 between her and Caroline Manzo while filming season 4.

Caroline Manzo alleged that her fellow co-star touched her inappropriately. According to a report by People magazine, the RHOBH star kissed her multiple times during a party as well. Page Six states that Glanville allegedly touched her intimate areas without her consent.

While Brandi was removed from the show, Caroline decided to exit the show as she was unable to film further. The reality star took to Twitter on March 31, 2023, and stated that she was “sick of the narrative.”

Brandi tweeted:

"I'm f*cking sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f*cking set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine"

RHUGT season 4 is still being filmed. The Peacock show is currently airing season 3 and drops episodes every Thursday at 3:01 am ET on the streaming network.

