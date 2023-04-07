What happened between Porsha and Candiace on RHUGT? Fans slam the RHOP star for calling her castmate "aggressive"

From missing the Clase Azul Tequila Reposado bottle to not tagging every housewives on an Instagram post, it has been a rollercoaster for fans of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3. As there was already a lot happening when RHUGT season 3 episode 5 began, after Gizelle Bryant lost her bottle of tequila, a lot of drama followed that eventually led to another fight.

As Bryant searched for her bottle, Porsha Williams and Candiace Dillard Bassett began fighting. The feud started when the former posted a picture of all the cast members on Instagram but didn't tag Candiace and Leah. When Candiace questioned her, Porsha Williams responded with:

“I don’t have to explain my Instagram to you.”

Following this, Candiace accused Porsha of "cyberbullying" and called her "aggressive." Porsha then yelled at Candiace, mockingly asking:

“Are you hurt? Are you hurt?”

After returning home, Gizelle Bryant searched Candiace's room for her bottle of Tequila. The fight between Candiace and Porsha only lasted for a short while as Gizelle Bryant searched for her bottle.

However, fans didn't let the scene go, and Candiace was slammed for calling Porsha "aggressive".

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant fought over a bottle of tequila that had gone missing

The bottle was last seen was when Gizelle, Pepsi, and Porsha Williams were seen taking shots from Bryant's bottle of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, after which the bottle disappeared. In the aftermath of Porsha's fight with Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant searched the housewives room, but Candiace reacted strongly. According to her:

“Why are you so pressed about this one bottle of liquor? I don’t know if it’s proof that Gizelle needs a man or a hobby, ‘cuz this is just indicative of someone who’s crying out for help, and unfortunately, I don’t have it to give.”

After Candiace's reaction, Bryant became more doubtful of her in the fifth episode of RHUGT. Gizelle Bryant's suspects were Heather, Candiace, and Marysol.

Talking about the suspects, Gizelle Bryant said:

“Because we are friends, and we’re all getting to know each other, I would think if you took it, or you took it, or you took it, just admit it now. Give me my bottle. I want my bottle.”

As a result of these arguments, Pepsi, a 51-year-old Thai hospitality worker, broke down in tears during a confessional interview on RHUGT. He serves as the right hand of all the housewives, including Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, and Porsha Williams.

According to Pepsi:

“Right now, I don’t see any solution. I don’t like them to have rude conversation.”

Fans have also been sharing their reactions, blaming Gizelle Bryant for making Pepsi cry after the incident.

Fans reacted to Candiace Dillard Bassett and Porsha Williams's fight on RHUGT, calling the former's behavior "embarrassing"

In response to their fight, fans of RHUGT have been sharing their reactions on social media. Some users have noted that the core cast of the show, with the exception of Leah, has called Candiace out for shouting. Calling her behavior childish, a few users noted how the RHUGT star has been "embarrassing."

Tvgirl @Tvgirlwatcher She has called Porsha a bully, a cyberbully, and aggressive. The entire cast (minus Leah) has called her out for screaming, being a kid, talking over everyone, she's cried multiple x's, calls mom daily to whine. Embarrassing! Candiace stans - how do you stand by this?She has called Porsha a bully, a cyberbully, and aggressive. The entire cast (minus Leah) has called her out for screaming, being a kid, talking over everyone, she's cried multiple x's, calls mom daily to whine. Embarrassing! #RHUGT3 Candiace stans - how do you stand by this? 😂 She has called Porsha a bully, a cyberbully, and aggressive. The entire cast (minus Leah) has called her out for screaming, being a kid, talking over everyone, she's cried multiple x's, calls mom daily to whine. Embarrassing! #RHUGT3

Ms. Garrett @_xX_cherishME Not @TherealCANDIACE using the word AGGRESSIVE to describe @Porsha4real behavior to Leah… Candiace my girl but I’m not feeling this. You talk so much about the green eyed bandits doing this but you turn around to do it too. Tisk Tisk… #RHUGT3 Not @TherealCANDIACE using the word AGGRESSIVE to describe @Porsha4real behavior to Leah… Candiace my girl but I’m not feeling this. You talk so much about the green eyed bandits doing this but you turn around to do it too. Tisk Tisk… #RHUGT3

LOVER GIRL @KeiaBeiaMac Nobody is saying Porsha hasn’t been aggressive before. But Candiace the Colorist Litigator calling Porsha aggressive for simply saying she doesn’t like Leah because they don’t vibe is exactly what she’s always arguing against on her own show… KAREN. VICTIM. #Rhugt3 Nobody is saying Porsha hasn’t been aggressive before. But Candiace the Colorist Litigator calling Porsha aggressive for simply saying she doesn’t like Leah because they don’t vibe is exactly what she’s always arguing against on her own show… KAREN. VICTIM. #Rhugt3

Jodie Landon @LabelsNLipstic1 #RHUGT3 #housewives 🙄 Not Candiace the colorist investigator referring to Porsha as aggressive.. singling out the two other Black women with nicknames to antagonize them while being rather polite to the other women. #RHUGHT Not Candiace the colorist investigator referring to Porsha as aggressive.. singling out the two other Black women with nicknames to antagonize them while being rather polite to the other women. #RHUGHT #RHUGT3 #housewives 🙄

😑 @normalgirlvibes Candiace who made herself spokesperson for colorism is calling Porsha aggressive to a yt woman when Porsha didn’t even raise her voice and Candiace did? She losing a lot of respect for me #RHUGT3 Candiace who made herself spokesperson for colorism is calling Porsha aggressive to a yt woman when Porsha didn’t even raise her voice and Candiace did? She losing a lot of respect for me #RHUGT3

bravobuddies @bravobuddies



If someone did this to you, you would be crying foul and accusing them of being colorist or racist.



Smells hypocritical! Wow Candiace, calling another black woman “aggressive”? Especially when Porsha wasn’t being “aggressive” at all?If someone did this to you, you would be crying foul and accusing them of being colorist or racist.Smells hypocritical! #RHUGT3 Wow Candiace, calling another black woman “aggressive”? Especially when Porsha wasn’t being “aggressive” at all? If someone did this to you, you would be crying foul and accusing them of being colorist or racist. Smells hypocritical! #RHUGT3

Robyn defender @fentyxtrilogy If the girls cause Candiace aggressive in S8 she better not say anything with how she keeps calling another black woman aggressive #RHUGT3 If the girls cause Candiace aggressive in S8 she better not say anything with how she keeps calling another black woman aggressive #RHUGT3

Empress_Matilda @Matilda1Empress

Lying on Porsha like that to Leah is textbook colorism. The hypocrisy chile. I can't.



But this is who candiace is: An unlikeable victim/bully mix with vocal modulation issues.



#RHUGT3 Porsha wasn't aggressive at that table Candiace.....Lying on Porsha like that to Leah is textbook colorism. The hypocrisy chile. I can't.But this is who candiace is: An unlikeable victim/bully mix with vocal modulation issues. Porsha wasn't aggressive at that table Candiace.....Lying on Porsha like that to Leah is textbook colorism. The hypocrisy chile. I can't. But this is who candiace is: An unlikeable victim/bully mix with vocal modulation issues. #RHUGT3 https://t.co/0BLKBaTkTX

DΛЯƬΉ VΣDΛ ♑ @Suspishus



(I do not like defending that woman but I try to be fair, and Porsha was NOT aggressive.) She was not aggressive, Candiace. At least not what was shown on TV. She basically said she don't vibe with Leah & that's perfectly fine.(I do not like defending that woman but I try to be fair, and Porsha was NOT aggressive.) #RHUGT3 She was not aggressive, Candiace. At least not what was shown on TV. She basically said she don't vibe with Leah & that's perfectly fine.(I do not like defending that woman but I try to be fair, and Porsha was NOT aggressive.) #RHUGT3

Viewers can watch the latest episode of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes