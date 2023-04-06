2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Vanderpump Rules, RHOBH, RuPaul's Drag Race, and more reality shows nominated

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV’s annual award ceremony honoring the previous year’s most entertaining, touching, and best-selling movies and shows, recently announced its list of nominations that make up this year’s honorees.

Until 2007, the event only covered feature films and the big screen; however, it now covers all areas of the entertainment industry, including the unscripted segment that brings viewers popcorn-worthy and unfiltered drama.

MTV stated about the award ceremony:

"Leading the unscripted categories are Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules. The ceremony will also debut two new categories this year — Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast — and fans can vote for their picks at vote.mtv.com through April 17."

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Barker Hanger on Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, list of reality shows nominated

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will feature four categories this year that will honor and mention reality shows and unscripted franchises. The categories are Best Docu-Reality Series, Best Competition Series, Best Host, and Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC).

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The MTV show is currently in its sixth installment and airs episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET on the network.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo’s RHOBH’s latest season (12) wrapped up airing in October 2022 and showcased some of the biggest reality stars, including Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and more.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The VH1 reality show, nominated for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards recently finished season 3 in February 2023 and featured stars such as Karlie Redd, Rich Dollaz, and more.

The Kardashians

The docu-series revolving around the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan will return to screens with season 3 on May 25, 2023.

Vanderpump Rules

The Bravo show is currently in season 10 and airs weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

The Paramount+ original brings reality stars together in a beach house as they “battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.” DJ Pauly D serves as the show's narrator, and season 1 ended in August 2022.

Big Brother

The long-running CBS show wrapped up season 24 in September 2022, where Taylor Hale took home the prize.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The all-star spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show features returning drag queens as they get a second or third chance to win the crown.

The Challenge: USA

There is yet another spin-off among this year's nominees. The show is a spin-off of the Challenge franchise. The winners of The Challenge: USA were Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina.

The Traitors

The Peacock show featured a mixed cast made up of celebrities and common people. The objective of the game for Faithful was to work together and increase the pot, while the Traitors aimed to claim the prize for themselves by killing the Faithful one by one.

Other categories in 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for reality or unscripted shows

Best Host

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Tune in on May 7 to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live from 8 pm ET.

